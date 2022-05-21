Delhi Capitals were knocked out from IPL 2022 on May 21 (Thursday) after losing by five wickets against Mumbai Indians in their must-win last league match on Saturday at the Wankhede stadium in Mumbai. With this win, MI registered their 4th victory in a dismal season yet finished at the bottom of the table.

DC first made 159 for 7, a target which MI chased down with five balls to spare. Earlier sent into bat, DC were in a spot of bother at 50 for 4 before skipper Rishabh Pant (39) and Rovman Powell (43) joined hands and shared 75 runs for the fifth wicket to rescue the batting side.

Jasprit Bumrah (3/25) picked up three wickets for MI.

The MI won over DC made Royal Challengers Bangalore very happy as they are now through to the playoffs.

After the win, the RCB's social media handles posted a Thank You update for Mumbai Indians.

MI vs DC Match Report

With MI at 95 for 3 in 14.3 overs, DC skipper Rishabh Pant made a strategic blunder as he refused to go for DRS after David nicked the first ball of his innings but the onfield umpire didn't give him out.

It came back to haunt DC as David slammed fours and sixes at will to bring down the equation to 15 off 14 balls. Ramandeep then provided the finishing touch with a six-ball 13.

DC finished with 14 points to remain in the fifth spot, while RCB joined Gujarat Titans, Rajasthan Royals and Lucknow Super Giants into the play-offs with 16 points.

Defending the total, left-arm seamer Khaleel Ahmed looked in good rhythm as he bowled a sensational first two overs, conceding just 2. He bowled full outside off-stump to trouble the openers, mainly Rohit Sharma (2).

Anrich Nortje finally put an end to Rohit's struggle with the MI skipper chipping one to mid-on.

Ishan and Brevis then added 51 runs off 37 balls but Kuldeep Yadav (1/33) broke the partnership with David Warner taking a fine catch to get rid of the former.

Brevis took on the attack to the opposition and smashed two sixes and a four off Kuldeep, who could have had him but skipper Pant dropped a sitter in the 12th over to add to the agony of the bowler.

However, Brevis dragged one on to his stumps as MI slipped to 95 for 3 in the 15th over.

After that it was a David show as hit a six over deep mid-wicket off Shardul Thakur.

David and Varma hit a four a six to accumulate 13 runs off the 16th over. Khaleel then conceded 17 with David smashing a four and a six.

Needing 29 from 18 balls, David clobbered Shardul for two maximums and also completed the fifty run stand to reduce the equation to 15 off 13 balls.

Thakur finally removed David, who hit a full toss to Prithvi Shaw at extra cover but by then it was too late.

To all the @DelhiCapitals team members and staff who have endured so much thank you for all that you have done - thank you for your sacrifice, your dedication and your hard work - thank you also to the staff @TajHotels Mumbai and to the families who came with the players. — Parth Jindal (@ParthJindal11) May 21, 2022

Earlier, opting to field, MI bowlers, led by Bumrah (3/25) left DC tottering at 50 for 4 in 8.4 overs but Rovman Powell and skipper Pant (39 off 33 balls) shared 75 off 44 balls to ressurect the innings and take them to a decent total.

Daniel Sams (1/30) and Riley Mereditch (0/9 in 2 overs) bowled well as did the spin duo of Mayank Markande (1/26) and Hrithik Shooken (0/34).

Ramandeep Singh (2/29 in 2 overs) also managed to scalp two wickets.

Back after recovering from a bout of typhoid, Shaw (24) looked in good touch but Sams produced the first breakthrough when he had Warner caught by Bumrah at short third man.

Bumrah then turned the heat as he first found the outside edge of Mitchell Marsh with Rohit taking a low catch and then returned to sent back Shaw with an unplayable bouncer.

It was time for Markande to shine next as Sarfaraz Khan nicked one outside the off-stump to see DC slump to 50 for four in ninth over.

With Shokeen and Markande bowling in tandum, DC scored their lowest total at the halfway mark this season -- 55 for four.

While Pant dropped anchor, Powell exploded in the 12th over, smashing Shokeen for two maximums and a four to pick up 20 runs.

Markande was next in line as Powell deposited him over long-off, before MI conceded a bye four.

Meredith bowled a tight over, conceding just two.

Ramandeep then bowled three wides and conceded a six and a four before taking Pant's wicket in his final ball.

Powell then pulled Bumrah over deep square leg, while Axar Patel (19 not out) produced a timely six off Sams.

However, Bumrah produced his trademark toe-crushing yorker to disturb the timbers of Powell and nearly had another wicket, only if Brevis could have held on to a one-handed catch. Ramandeep took a wicket in the final over which yielded 11 runs.

With PTI inputs