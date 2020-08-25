Anil Kumble's presence will make life easier as captain, says KXIP's KL Rahul ahead of IPL 2020

Dubai: Kings XI Punjab's (KXIP) new skipper KL Rahul on Tuesday (August 25, 2020) expressed that he shares a very good relationship with Anil Kumble and India's former captain's presence will make his life easier as a captain.

Former Indian spinner Anil Kumble is now coaching KXIP and having him around will help immensely this season, feels Rahul.

"To have someone like Anil Bhai around helps me immensely this season. I share a very good relationship with him off the field, coming from the same state," the 28-year old was quoted saying by IPL website.

Notably, both Rahul and Kumble come from Karnataka.

"I think he (Kumble) will make my life as captain very easy. I know that he would be doing most of the planning and I just have to go out there and carry out the plans," said Rahul.

Rahul also shared his thoughts on MS Dhoni who recently retired from international cricket and said that playing with him has been an honour adding that every day has been a huge learning.



No words will ever be enough. Thank you Mahi bhai, for your patience, your guidance and constant support. You are and will always be an inspiration and the reason so many of us believed in our dreams. 7 forever. pic.twitter.com/EzHb3jFViT — K L Rahul (@klrahul11) August 15, 2020

The KXIP skipper also believes that his team is balanced and that they have all bases covered after acquiring Australia's all-rounder Glenn Maxwell and a few others in the auction.

Rahul opined, "Maxi has been with Kings XI before and has had a successful run with the team. He was one player we were very clear we needed going into the auctions. On a given day, he will take down any bowling attack and we’ve felt that the last couple of seasons we have missed that impact player in the middle order."

Rahul also talked about the importance of West Indies Chris Gayle and was quoted saying, "I have played for several years with him and share a great friendship with him. He’s a great guy to have in our team. He will be part of our core group and with the kind of experience he has, he will definitely be somebody that wins a lot of games for us."

Talking about the upcoming IPL edition, Rahul said, "Looking forward to the 2020 season, it's not like a usual IPL season, it is going to be very different for all of us. I am excited about that. I hope we can make this season count and win a lot of games for the team."

IPL 2020 is slated to begin from September 19 after it was halted due to the COVID-19 outbreak across the world. The United Arab Emirates will host the season 13 of world's one of the famous cricket leagues. The final will be played on November 10.