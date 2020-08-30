हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Dean Henderson

Dean Henderson has opportunity to put David de Gea under pressure at Manchester United: Gareth Southgate

Henderson spent the last two seasons with Sheffield United on loan and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award. 

Image Credits: Twitter/@deanhenderson

 England manager Gareth Southgate said that Dean Henderson has the opportunity to put David de Gea under pressure and fight for the goalkeeping role at Manchester United.

 "I think it is an opportunity for him really. Of course, he could take another season out and gain another year of Premier League experience but at his age as a goalkeeper you cannot just think about the international situation. You are building a career and here is an opportunity to challenge for the shirt at Manchester United if they are asking him to stay in the building," Goal.com quoted Southgate as saying.

"If I was him and I had the chance to push to be the Manchester United number one, then I`d make the same decision he has. He has got the chance to train every day in front of the manager, to influence him and put David de Gea under pressure for his place. I think for his career it`s a logical decision given the number of matches United will have next season," he added.

Henderson spent the last two seasons with Sheffield United on loan and delivered impressive performances. The goalkeeper kept 13 clean sheets in the Premier League last season and was nominated for the Premier League Young Player of the Season award.

On Thursday, he signed a new five-year contract with Manchester United. The 23-year-old has also found a spot in Southgate`s squad for England`s upcoming Nations League fixtures against Iceland and Denmark.

Dean HendersonGareth SouthgateManchester UnitedEngland football teamDavid de GeaEPLEnglish Premier League
