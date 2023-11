The Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s TCB vs MSA T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 600PM IST, November 30

The highly anticipated Match 7 of the Abu Dhabi T10 League 2023 between Morrisville Samp Army and Chennai Braves is scheduled for November 30 at 7:30 PM IST at Sheikh Zayed Stadium, promising an evening of explosive T10 cricket. Currently, Morrisville Samp Army holds the seventh position on the points table, while Chennai Braves stand strong in the third spot. The teams' last encounter in the 2022 edition saw Karim Janat and Dawid Malan as top fantasy point-scorers. In their recent performances, Samp Army faced a defeat against Northern Warriors, with Qais Ahmad emerging as the top fantasy player, while Chennai Braves secured a victory against Team Abu Dhabi, with Jason Roy stealing the show. The Sheikh Zayed Stadium's balanced pitch and historical data favoring pacers suggest an intriguing battle with pacers likely to play a crucial role. The weather forecast predicts around 25°C with 59% humidity and winds at 5.28 m/s during the match.

Zalmi Boy _ TKC On Fire_ In T10



Hopefully Zalmi will retain him in the Silver category this year as well like last year and he will perform well__#PeshawarZalmi #YellowStrom#TKC #HBLPSLDraftpic.twitter.com/mOAMJUWgak — Zubair Ghaffary56__ (@ZubairGhaffary) November 29, 2023

The Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army, Dream11 Team Today

Wicketkeepers: Andries Gous

Batters: Faf du Plessis, Jason Roy, Stephen Eskinazi

All-rounders: Moeen Ali, Mohammad Nabi, Jason Holder

Bowlers: Peter Hatzoglou, Obed McCoy, Samuel Cook, Junaid Siddique

The Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Jason Roy (c), Faf du Plessis (vc)

Choice 2: Andries Gous (c), Moeen Ali (vc)

The Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Probable Playing XIs

Chennai Braves

Jason Roy, Kobe Herft, George Munsey, Stephen Eskinazi, Charith Asalanka (c), Mohammad Nabi, Kai Smith (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, Junaid Siddique, Sam Cook, Obed McCoy/Imran Tahir

Morrisville Samp Army

Andries Gous (wk), Faf du Plessis, Moeen Ali (c), Najibullah Zadran, Jason Holder, Karim Janat, Basil Hameed, Qais Ahmad, Peter Hatzoglou, Salman Irshad, Mohammad Irfan/Ibrahim Zadran

The Chennai Braves vs Morrisville Samp Army Squads

Chennai Braves: Charith Asalanka (c), Jason Roy, Bhanuka Rajapaksa, Obed McCoy, Sikandar Raza, Sam Cook, Imran Tahir, George Munsey, Kobe Herft, Richard Ngarava, Junaid Siddique, Aayan Khan, Vriitya Aravind, Kai Smith, Stephen Eskinazi, Hasan Ali

Morrisville Samp Army: Faf du Plessis (c), Jason Holder, Dewald Brevis, Moeen Ali, Maheesh Theekshana, George Garton, Bas de Leede, Andries Gous, Najibullah Zadran, Salman Irshad, Basil Hameed, Ansh Tandon, Muhammad Irfan, Tadiwanashe Marumani, Peter Hatzoglou, Monank Patel, Obus Pienaar, Karim Janat, Maheesh Theekshana