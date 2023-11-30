Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable 11s; Injury Updates For Today’s TAD vs NWD T10 League 2023 Match In Abu Dhabi, 330PM IST, November 30

Team Abu Dhabi is gearing up to clash with the Northern Warriors in the sixth match of the T10 League 2023 at Sheikh Zayed Stadium in Abu Dhabi on Thursday, November 30. This encounter kicks off a triple-header, with The Chennai Braves facing Morrisville Samp Army and the Bangla Tigers taking on the Deccan Gladiators in the other two matches.

In their previous outing, Team Abu Dhabi faced The Chennai Braves, resulting in a narrow 4-run victory for Chennai. Conversely, the Northern Warriors secured a convincing nine-wicket win against Morrisville Samp Army on the tournament's opening day.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors, Dream11 Team Today

Wicketkeepers: Tom Banton, Kennar Lewis

Batters: Alex Hales, Colin Munro, Angelo Mathews

All-rounders: Wanindu Hasaranga, Dwaine Pretorious, Azmatullah Omarzai, Reelof van der Merwe

Bowlers: Tabraiz Shamsi, Noor Ahmed

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Captain and Vice-Captain:

Choice 1: Colin Munro (c), Angelo Matthews (vc)

Choice 2: Alex Hales (c), Tabraiz Shamsi (vc)

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Probable Playing XIs

Northern Warriors: Ziaur Rahman, Angelo Mathews, Abhimanyu Mithun, James Neesham, Colin Munro, Rameez Shahzad, Tabraiz Shamsi, Kennar Lewis, Kaunain Abbas, Jaden Carmichael, Shamar Joseph.

Team Abu Dhabi: Roelof van der Merwe, Colin Ingram, James Fuller, Asif Khan, Alex Hales, Kyle Mayers, Tymal Mills, Rumman Raees, Ethan D’souza, Allah Mohammad.

Team Abu Dhabi vs Northern Warriors Squads

Northern Warriors Squad: Kennar Lewis, Hazratullah Zazai, Adam Hose, Angelo Mathews(c), Colin Munro, James Neesham, Azmatullah Omarzai, Kaunain Abbas(w), Tabraiz Shamsi, Abhimanyu Mithun, Ankur Sangwan, Shamar Joseph, Romario Shepherd, Muhammad Hasnain, Rameez Shahzad, Wanindu Hasaranga

Team Abu Dhabi Squad: Kyle Mayers, Alex Hales, Tom Banton(w), Leus du Plooy, Asif Khan, Dwaine Pretorius(c), Alishan Sharafu, James Fuller, Noor Ahmad, Rumman Raees, Tymal Mills, Colin Ingram, Mohammad Nawaz, Philip Salt, Keemo Paul, Dilshan Madushanka, Ethan DSoua