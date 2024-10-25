‘The Pace He Generates’: Saba Karim Lauds Washington Sundar Post His Heroics With The Ball IN IND vs NZ Pune Test

Former India player Saba Karim lauded Washington Sundar as the star player in India’s bowling setup during the ongoing Pune Test against New Zealand. The Indian team has already lost the first Test that was held in Bengaluru and it is looking like they will lose the second Test also. Team India did not bat well in the ongoing second Test that is taking place in Pune. The only player from India who starred was Washington Sundar as he scalped 11 wickets across two innings so far.

Speaking to JioCinema, Karim said, "It seems only Washington Sundar was the only bowler who New Zealand batters have been dreading, because the height plays a big factor and maybe that's the reason why he has been drafted in the side. The pace he generates and the bounce he is able to exert is really good...I think he has been increasingly deceptive in his trajectory to beat the batters”.

"He has taken a long time to get back into this Test side, but I think this Test match performance should really embolden Washington Sundar's career from here on," Saba Karim added.

Except Sundar, it was Ravichandran Ashwin who wreaked havoc with the ball, scalping 3 for 64, followed by another wicket in the second innings.

India Squad: Yashasvi Jaiswal, Rohit Sharma(c), Virat Kohli, Sarfaraz Khan, Rishabh Pant(w), KL Rahul, Ravindra Jadeja, Ravichandran Ashwin, Kuldeep Yadav, Jasprit Bumrah, Mohammed Siraj, Shubman Gill, Washington Sundar, Axar Patel, Akash Deep, Dhruv Jurel.

New Zealand Squad: Tom Latham(c), Devon Conway, Will Young, Rachin Ravindra, Daryl Mitchell, Tom Blundell(w), Glenn Phillips, Matt Henry, Tim Southee, Ajaz Patel, William ORourke, Kane Williamson, Mitchell Santner, Ish Sodhi, Mark Chapman, Jacob Duffy.