हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Don Bradman

The time when a young Justin Langer wrote to Don Bradman, his reply will leave you amazed!

As a young cricketer in 1994, current Australia head coach Justin Langer, seeked some advice about his batting from none other than Sir Don Bradman himself. Langer wanted to improve his technique against medium pacers and Sir Bradman gave the perfect solution.

The time when a young Justin Langer wrote to Don Bradman, his reply will leave you amazed!
IANS Photo

Current Australian cricket team head coach Justin Langer is a hard task-master, taking the Aussies from strength to strength.

The fact that he was a serious cricketer himself can be understood from an old letter that was published by cricket.com.au.

As a young cricketer, early into his international career, Langer wrote to none other than Don Bradman himself in an effort to improve himself as a batsman. The letter was written on August 15, 1994, where Langer asked Sir Don about how he tackled medium pacers during his playing days. The full letter can be accessed here:

Donald Bradman, is considered as the greatest batsman to ever play the game, after averaging an astonishing 99.94 in his playing career.

"I feel a little bit shy about writing this letter, but I felt you may be able to offer me a little advice which may help me achieve my goal of becoming a very successful Test cricketer," the then 23-year-old Langer wrote in the letter.

"As I am predominantly a back-foot player I wonder if you have any ideas on playing medium-pace bowlers," asked the left-handed Langer, addressing the legendary Bradman as ‘Sir Don.’

The fact that that Langer wanted to learn from the very best that the game had seen, is a true account of his dedication and love for the game.

Bradman, who had already retired in 1948, forty six -years before the letter, was quite quick with his response and explained his technique in depth to the young protégé, Langer.

Just two days later Bradman started off with a cheeky reply, saying  "you flatter me by suggesting that an old octogenarian like me can help with your cricket.”

Then he gave the exact solution to Langer’s problem, suggesting that he could try going slightly back and across against the medium pacers.

"You mention specially the medium pacers and the slight problem you have with them. Against them, I always started to move just before the delivery by going slightly back and across. In fact, the main basis of my batting was back play because I think this gives the batsman greater flexibility in many shots and taking the initiative than the forward player who becomes stuck in a grove," Bradman opined.

Later in the letter, he gave another solid piece of advice to the southpaw Langer. He recommended Langer to follow his own instincts in order to have fun in the game and to never be a slave to coaching.

Langer went on to have an illustrious Test career where he became infamous for opening Australia’s innings with fellow left-hander, Matthew Hayden. His grit in the middle became the hallmark of his batting.

Langer noted that Bradman’s letter is still his prized possession, which he looks at every day. "His letter to me is a treasured memory on my study wall. I see it every day when I'm at home.”

Tags:
Don BradmanBradmanJustin LangerAustralia Vs IndiaIndia tour of AustraliaIndia tour of Australia 2020
Next
Story

Andrew Tye in Australia squad for India series after Kane Richardson withdraws due to this reason
  • 89,12,907Confirmed
  • 1,30,993Deaths

Full coverage

  • 5,20,41,515Confirmed
  • 12,82,184Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT35S

Kashmir : Security forces deployed before DDC Election