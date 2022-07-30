India's wicketkeeper and batter Dinesh Karthik is in some form at the moment. He had a terrific time in the middle on the tour of United Kingdom where he made many good finishes with the bat against Ireland and then England. Karthik carried on the good form in the opening game of the T20 series vs West Indies with a smashing unbeaten 41 of just 19 balls to take India to a fighting total. The visitors eventually won the contest by a big margin taking 1-0 lead in the game. Karthik spoke to his Tamil Nadu buddy R Ashwin, who is also a part of the T20 squad, and said that these innings are like small boxes he is ticking as his ultimate aim remains the T20 World Cup title win.

"These are small tick-boxes that we need to have at this point. But the ultimate goal is to do well in the T20 World Cup," Karthik told Ashwin on BCCI TV. The 37-year-old, who made his debut for India way back in 2004, was full of praise for the Rohit Sharma-led Indian team.

"I think this is a very different team and I am enjoying this set up. There is a great sort of calmness that is around the captain and the coach, a lot of credit must go to them," Karthik added. Karthik is in 19th year of international cricket having made his debut back in 2004. He has been part of 2 ICC wins - the 2007 T20 World Cup and ICC Champions Trophy win in 2013.

India play the 2nd T20 vs West Indies on August 1 at the Warner Park, Basseterre in St Kitts. The team will get a rare two-day rest between two matches and they will look to make good use of it and return fresh to win the 2nd match as well in pursuit to seal the series. The third match too will be played at St Kitts before the action moved to United States of America as remaining two games are to be played in Florida.