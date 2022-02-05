हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

Rohit Sharma breaks his silence on who should become India's next Test captain

Rohit Sharma, India's new-appointed limited-overs captain, is the No 1 contender in the race to become the Test captain of the national team as well.

(Source: Twitter)

Rohit Sharma, India's new-appointed limited-overs captain, is the No 1 contender in the race to become the Test captain of the national team as well.

The Mumbai Indians captain is one of the Indian players who plays all the formats of the game. Only one thing could against him and that is his fitness. Rohit has fitness issues as he keeps getting injured every now and then. Leading India across all formats required extreme levels of fitness. Former captain Virat Kohli was able to do so, with breaks in between to relax his body and mind.

On the question of who will be the next Test captain and whether Rohit is interested in doing the job, he said, "There is time for that (Test captaincy), let us just focus on limited overs (series), which is in front of us. My focus is only on the West Indies series, the three ODIs and three T20s." 

However, Rohit mentioned that the team needs to take care of workload management.

"In this bubble life, we have to rotate players for workload management," he said.

"This work-load management is a serious thing and it is not that we just speak about it. Considering the number of matches we are playing, staying continuously in the bubble, travelling in COVID time, it is important that we give many players a chance, keep rotating."

