BCCI president Sourav Ganguly believes Indian skipper Rohit Sharma's horrible form in the IPL 2022 is not a matter of concern as he will be back among the runs soon. The record five-time IPL winning Mumbai Indians skipper had a woeful season finishing with 268 runs from 14 innings at an average of 19.14 with a modest strike-rake 120.17 as their team finished at the bottom of the standings this season.

''Everybody is human. There will be mistakes but Rohit's record as captain is outstanding. Five IPL titles, Asia Cup winner, he has won whatever he has captained, so his record as captain is outstanding. Mistakes will happen because they are all human,'' Ganguly said on the sidelines of a promotional event on Tuesday.

Before the last match where he scored a fiery fifty against Kolkata Knight Riders, former India captain Kohli also endured his worst-ever IPL with 236 runs from 13 innings which included three golden ducks.

In #IPL2022

Virat Kohli 13 inns, 236 runs, ave 19.67, S/r 113.36, 50s: 1 (HS: 58), 0s: 3

Rohit Sharma 12 inns, 218 runs, ave 18.17, S/r 125.29, 50s: 0 (HS: 43), 0s: 1 Summary: 25 inns, 454 runs, ave 18.92, S/r 118.85

Backing the duo, Ganguly said: ''They are very good players. I'm sure they will be back among runs. They play so much cricket that at times they go out of form. Kohli played very well in the last game, especially when it was required for RCB.

''That's why he (Kohli) was so happy that RCB qualified. They are all great players, it's a matter of time before they will be at their best,'' Ganguly added.

Most Dismissals on single-digit score as Opener in #IPL2022 6: Kane Williamson

6: Rohit Sharma*

6: Ruturaj Gaikwad

6: Shubman Gill

Meanwhile, captain Rohit Sharma, Kohli, and senior pacer Jasprit Bumrah have all been rested from the five-match home T20I series against South Africa next month.

In Rohit's absence, KL Rahul has been appointed as the captain of the Indian team for the T20I series against the Proteas.