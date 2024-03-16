Kolkata Knight Riders (KKR) mentor Gautam Gambhir gave a pep talk to the players ahead of the team's first training session in IPL 2024. KKR play their first match of the season on their homeground Eden Gardens against Sunrisers Hyderabad (SRH) on March 23. Speaking to players, Gambhir told them they will have all the freedom to express themselves on the field but they should all be ready to give there everythin on the field. He also reminded the players that they are playing for a very successful IPL franchise.

"You guys are representing a very successful franchise. Make you, you train that way, you play that way and you carry that attitude on the field," Gambhir, who KKR two IPL titles as captain, said in a video shared by the franchise on social media.

"We start the season from today. Whether it is physically or mentally or skill wise, give everything possible. It's a very, very proud and a successful franchise," Gambhir added.

Gambhir reminded the players of their mission this year, which is to play the final of May 26. He also mentioned to the players that in KKR, there are no senior or juniors, domestic or international cricketers. Each players will be treatedt equally and if they all walked the same path and played with passion then success will be there eventually.

"One thing I absolutely believe in giving all the freedom to the players. That is something very important. So people who have played with me, know one thing about me that everyone in this group, will be treated equally. There's no senior/junior. No domestic/international because we have got one misson and that is to win the IPL. So everyone needs to follow that one simple path. On 26th May, we should be there giving everything possible. And it starts from today," a pumped up Gambhir told the KKR cricketers.

Watch Gambhir's motivational words for KKR players:

"If we walk the same path, if we fight, I am sure we are going to achieve a lot of success," he concluded.

BCCI have announced schedule for just first two weeks of the tournament due to Lok Sabha elections. It is expected that the second phase of the league could move out of India due to the elections this year as providing security across venues can be a huge challenge. KKR play 3 matches in the first two weeks, starting with opening game vs SRH. Their second match is an away encounter with Royal Challengers Bangalore on March 29 while they play Delhi Capitals on April 3 in Visakhapatnam.