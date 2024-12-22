Former India head coach Ravi Shastri has analysed Travis Head's success against India and feels that the attacking Australian batter has become a 'headache' for the Rohit Sharma-led side.

Having played major roles in India’s defeats in the 2023 ICC World Test Championship Final and the ODI World Cup Final later that year, Head has continued to pile on the runs against India in the ongoing Border-Gavaskar Trophy.

While he was dismissed for just 11 in his first innings of the series, Head went on to hit 89, 140 and 152 in his next three outings.

"Because his new surname is Travis Head’ache’. They are looking for balms in India. For foot problems, ankle problems (and) even a headache they are looking for a balm. He is ideal for that," Shastri told ICC Review Show.

Breaking down the Head phenomenon, Shastri saw the batter’s improved short-ball game as a big reason behind his success.

"I think he is very smart. From what I saw of him three years ago, he has improved immensely. Especially with the way he plays the short ball. He prepared to leave it. He has learned to leave it well at times,” Shastri noted.

Former India coach said that Head’s ability to judge the delivery’s line and length quickly and the choice of shot to go with that has helped him massively.

"It's not a big shot all the time off a short delivery angled at his armpits or something. He's prepared to either ride it or go for the big shots. And if it is middle, middle and off, then he hits it in front of square as well," Shastri said.

"He picks up length very well. That's one of his great strengths. And he has a flashing blade for the offside. So he's a hard man to contain. And he's in the form of his life," he added.

In the ongoing Test series, Head has taken on India’s prime pacer Jasprit Bumrah, scoring 83 from merely 91 balls while being dismissed twice. On the other hand, the remaining Australian batters have struggled against Bumrah, who has 21 wickets at an average of 10.9 in the series.

For Shastri, it was a particular shot from Head against Bumrah early in one of his innings that made him believe that Head was in great touch. The noted commentator also mentioned that the batter's clear mindset aided his batting.

"We all knew he was dangerous, but that first shot he played off Jasprit Bumrah, that cover drive, off the front foot. It was in many ways a little bit on the up, off a good delivery, decent delivery. It told me that this is a player in prime, prime form," Shastri said.

"He went on to show exactly that. And the thing with him is there's no, his mindset is very clear. There's no clouded mindset. He's very clear about the situation. This is my strength. I am going to play in that fashion. Yes, I will watch the state of the game. I might shift from fourth gear to third gear. But I will always be in third and fourth gear once I get my eye on," he added.