Head coach Gautam Gambhir opened up on the future of veteran batters Rohit Sharma, Virat Kohli in Test cricket after India's humiliating series loss against Australia. Gambhir spoke after India went down 3-1 in the 2024-25 Border-Gavaskar Trophy as they lost the fifth and fifth Test by six wickets in Sydney on Sunday.

India head coach feels that Rohit and Virat are the best judges when it comes to analysing their role in Indian cricket.

Notably, the 37-year-old Rohit made just 31 runs in three Test matches of the series while the 36-year-old Kohli scored 190 runs in five matches at an average of 23.75.

"See, I can't talk about the future of any player, it's up to them as well. But yes, what I can say is that they still have the hunger, they still have the passion, they're tough people and hopefully they can continue to take Indian cricket forward," Gambhir said in the post-match presentation.

"...ultimately whatever they plan, they will plan for the best interest of Indian cricket," he added.

The 43-year-old wants the star duo to do some soul searching as to where they stand.

"First of all, every individual knows where their game and hunger is. That is the most important thing for any sport and any profession," India head coach said.

"It is not just about the sport, how hungry you are, how passionate you are and whether the team is moving forward with your contributions or not," he added.

What does the future look like for senior players in the team? Heach Coach @GautamGambhir responds!



Watch the full press conference on the #StarSports YouTube channel.#AUSvINDonStar #ToughestRivalry #BorderGavaskarTrophy #AUSvIND pic.twitter.com/28YxpdA928 — Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) January 5, 2025

Gambhir also mentioned that his responsibility is to be fair to everyone irrespective of their experience and stature.

"If I am fair with only two or three individuals and not with others, then I am being dishonest to my job," he said.

"So, whether it is a player who has not made a debut yet or a player who has played 100 Test matches, the simple aim of my job is that I have to be absolutely fair and equal to everyone," he added.