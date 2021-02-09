Thieves break into Delhi Capitals head coach Ricky Ponting’s home, steal car

Former Australia captain Ricky Ponting and his family have been targeted by thieves in a terrifying ordeal, according to 7 News in Australia. Ponting, his wife and his three children were all at their bayside home in Melbourne on Friday night when thieves entered the highly protected property.

The thieves managed to steal Ponting’s car which was parked in the driveway. The report said that sparked a significant police response which carried over into the next day.

On Saturday, both the Special Operations Group and the Airwing were deployed to track the car of India Premier League (IPL) franchise Delhi Capitals (DC) head coach Ricky Ponting. The DC head coach’s car was spotted being dangerously driven at speed in Melbourne’s west before it was dumped in Camberwell.

Two males were spotted escaping on foot and continue to elude police. Ponting’s car had been recovered but police are still trying to find the suspects.

Ponting still holds the record for scoring most runs in his 100th Test match – tallying 263 runs with 120 and 143 not out against South Africa. England skipper Joe Root just failed to eclipse that record in the on-going first Test against India in Chennai when he scored 218 and 40 in the two innings.

The former Australia captain scored 13378 runs in 168 Test matches at an average of 51.85 and 13704 runs in 375 ODIs at an average of 42.03.

If Indian skipper Virat Kohli gets a ton in the first Test, he would be crossing Ponting in the list of captains with most international hundreds. It would be Kohli’s 42nd international ton as captain, the highest by any player in the world. Overall, it would be Kohli's 28th Test hundred.

Currently, both Ponting and Kohli are tied at the top position in the list with 41 centuries to their name.