हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Mobile Reporter

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH

India vs England

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli one century away from overtaking Ricky Ponting to create world record

There are also a host of other records that skipper Virat Kohli is approaching and the upcoming four-match Test series against England provides the 32-year-old with a perfect opportunity to overtake them. The Indian skipper is returning to action after spending some time with family and will be eager to kick-off the new year on a commanding note.   

IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli one century away from overtaking Ricky Ponting to create world record
India skipper Virat Kohli (Reuters/File Photo)

India skipper Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking several records when he leads the Indian unit in the upcoming series against England, starting from February 5. Kohli, who returns to action after spending some time with family, will be eager to kick-off the new year on a commanding note. 

If Kohli completes a hundred in the upcoming four-match series, the Indian skipper will surpass Australia great Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most tons. Both Kohli and Ponting currently share the top honours with 41 centuries each. If the Indian batsman achieves the feat, it will be his 28th century in the traditional format of the game.

Meanwhile, the third position in the elite list is held by former South Africa skipper Greame Smith, who has 33 centuries as captain under his name. The fourth position is held by Steve Smith, who is no longer the Australian captain following the in-famous Sandpapergate incident.  

There are also a host of other records that skipper Kohli is approaching and the upcoming series provides the 32-year-old with a perfect opportunity to overtake them. 

One of them is surpassing MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most number of wins at home. Also, Kohli is just 14 runs away from becoming the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in Test cricket. Former Windies legend Clive Lloyd stands in the fourth position with 5234 runs.  

India will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against England. The hosts will enter the contest on the back of a historic series win against Australia. Meanwhile, England also enter the tournament after completing a clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

The series also marks the resumption of international cricket in India since the Covid-19 hiatus.  

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
India vs EnglandVirat Kohli
Next
Story

Kane Williamson-led New Zealand become first team to qualify for World Test Championship finals

  • 1,07,66,245Confirmed
  • 1,54,486Deaths

Full coverage

  • 10,26,63,887Confirmed
  • 22,21,737Deaths

Full coverage

Must Watch

PT3M46S

Bollywood Breaking: Sidharth Shukla and Shehnaaz Gill married secretly?