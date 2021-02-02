IND vs ENG: Virat Kohli one century away from overtaking Ricky Ponting to create world record

India skipper Virat Kohli is on the cusp of breaking several records when he leads the Indian unit in the upcoming series against England, starting from February 5. Kohli, who returns to action after spending some time with family, will be eager to kick-off the new year on a commanding note.

If Kohli completes a hundred in the upcoming four-match series, the Indian skipper will surpass Australia great Ricky Ponting in the list of captains with most tons. Both Kohli and Ponting currently share the top honours with 41 centuries each. If the Indian batsman achieves the feat, it will be his 28th century in the traditional format of the game.

Meanwhile, the third position in the elite list is held by former South Africa skipper Greame Smith, who has 33 centuries as captain under his name. The fourth position is held by Steve Smith, who is no longer the Australian captain following the in-famous Sandpapergate incident.

There are also a host of other records that skipper Kohli is approaching and the upcoming series provides the 32-year-old with a perfect opportunity to overtake them.

One of them is surpassing MS Dhoni to become the Indian skipper with most number of wins at home. Also, Kohli is just 14 runs away from becoming the fourth highest run-scorer as captain in Test cricket. Former Windies legend Clive Lloyd stands in the fourth position with 5234 runs.

India will be playing four Tests, three ODIs and five T20Is against England. The hosts will enter the contest on the back of a historic series win against Australia. Meanwhile, England also enter the tournament after completing a clean sweep over Sri Lanka.

The series also marks the resumption of international cricket in India since the Covid-19 hiatus.