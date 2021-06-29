This day, that year: Sachin Tendulkar became 1st man to register 15,000 ODI runs

It was on this day, 14 years ago, when Indian cricketing legend Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in the history of cricket to register 15,000 ODI runs. The Master Blaster achieved the feat against South Africa at Belfast in the second ODI of the three-match series. Chasing 227 for the win, Tendulkar opened the batting for India and he went on to score 93 off 106 balls to go past the 15,000 run mark in 50-over cricket.

Tendulkar’s knock was studded with 13 fours and two sixes. The right-handed batsman was dismissed in the 32nd over of the innings, but India managed to go over the line by six wickets.

#OnThisDay in 2007, the great Sachin Tendulkar became the first batsman in history to reach the 15000 run mark in ODIs, scoring a masterful 93 against in Belfast. #PlayBold #TeamIndia pic.twitter.com/Pou9Wcp5la — Royal Challengers Bangalore (@RCBTweets) June 29, 2021

In the end, Yuvraj Singh and Dinesh Karthik guided India to victory. Tendulkar had made his debut in Test cricket on November 15, 1989.

In the same year on December 18, he played his first ODI match. The former Mumbai Indians skipper has the most number of runs in the longest format of the game, amassing 15,921 runs. Along the way, Tendulkar scored 51 Test centuries, most by any player.

Things are no different in ODI cricket as Tendulkar atop the list of most runs in this format as well. He has accumulated 18,426 runs in ODI which includes 49 tons. Tendulkar represented the country in six World Cups during his career that lasted for 24 years. He was part of the 2011 World Cup-winning squad.

(with ANI inputs)