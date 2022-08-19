Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. A report in ‘The Daily Star’ newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram’s appointment and said, “Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup.

“As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup. Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia’s assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time. It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016.

BREAKING: Sridharan Sriram is set to be the new T20 head coach of Bangladesh. Domingo will continue as ODI and Test coach.



Sriram's profile:

- Bowling coach of Punjab

- Batting & spin bowling coach of RCB

- Assistant coach of Aus

- Part of Australia's 2021 WC winning team — Mominul Islam (@MominulCric) August 19, 2022

The 46-year-old recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sriram, aged 46, turned out in 133 first-class matches and scored 9,539 runs at an average of 52.99 with 32 hundreds and 36 fifties. He also picked up 85 wickets in these games.

The BCB official, however, also said, that South African Russell Dominigo would continue to be in charge of the Test side. “Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November.”