NewsCricket
ASIA CUP 2022

THIS former India batter appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022

Sridharan Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia’s assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time. 

Edited By:  Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Aug 19, 2022, 02:33 PM IST|Source: PTI

Trending Photos

THIS former India batter appointed Bangladesh coach for Asia Cup 2022 and T20 World Cup 2022

Bangladesh Cricket Board (BCB) has appointed former India all-rounder Sridharan Sriram as the coach for the national team for both the upcoming Asia Cup 2022 in the UAE and the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. A report in ‘The Daily Star’ newspaper quoted a BCB director, who confirmed Sriram’s appointment and said, “Yes, we have chosen Sriram up until the World Cup.

“As we are moving forward with a fresh mindset, the new coach will be seen from the Asia Cup onwards. And since the T20 World Cup is our main target, he (a new coach) will not get time to adapt if he is not recruited from the Asia Cup. Many may say that there is not much left for the Asia Cup. However, as I said, our main focus is the T20 World Cup,” he added.

Sriram represented India in eight ODIs between 2000 and 2004 and also served as Australia’s assistant and spin-bowling coach for a long time. It was under former Australian coach Darren Lehmann, Sriram was entrusted with the responsibility as a spin bowling coach in 2016.

The 46-year-old recently stepped down from that position to focus on his role with the Indian Premier League (IPL) side, Royal Challengers Bangalore. Sriram, aged 46, turned out in 133 first-class matches and scored 9,539 runs at an average of 52.99 with 32 hundreds and 36 fifties. He also picked up 85 wickets in these games.

The BCB official, however, also said, that South African Russell Dominigo would continue to be in charge of the Test side. “Domingo would continue his role in guiding the Test team, for now, as we have a Test match against India in November.”

Live Tv

Asia Cup 2022Asia CupT20 World Cup 2022Sridharan SriramBangladesh CoachRussell DomingoBangladesh cricket team

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Putin offers Russian mothers money to have 10 children
DNA Video
DNA: Taiwan really isn't afraid of China?
DNA Video
DNA: 'License to Bribe' in Jabalpur RTO
DNA Video
DNA: 'Test Drive' of Death Pots on Mumbai's Roads
DNA Video
DNA: Will 'new voters' create a 'new Kashmir'?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Watch Non-Stop News ; August 18, 2022
DNA Video
DNA: What is Government's One Nation One Charger strategy?
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of the obesity plate of children
DNA Video
DNA: Analysis of Jaishankar's 'Nation First' Policy
DNA Video
DNA: How many tainted ministers are there in the new government of Bihar?