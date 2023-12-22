Sanju Samson, after an eight-year wait, clinched his maiden international century during the 3rd ODI clash between India and South Africa. The cricketing maestro Sunil Gavaskar, recognizing the significance of Samson's innings, emphasized the potential impact on the batter's career trajectory. Gavaskar, a batting legend himself, lauded Samson not just for his milestone century but for his disciplined shot selection. During a mid-innings break analysis on Star Sports, Gavaskar remarked, "That’s the standout for me from this innings was his shot selection where he had gotten out despite getting starts has been the shot selection. He was waiting for the bad ball.”

Career-Changing Knock

Highlighting the importance of this century in Samson's career, Gavaskar expressed his belief that this innings could be a game-changer. Despite making his international debut nine years ago, Samson has faced challenges in solidifying his place in the national squad. Gavaskar stated, "I think this hundred is going to change his career. One, he will get more opportunities with this hundred, but also I think he can start believing himself that he belongs to this level."

Samson's Crucial Partnership and Innings Overview

Samson's 108-run innings, coupled with Tilak Varma's contribution (52), helped India recover from a shaky start at 49/2. The duo's resilient 116-run partnership propelled India to a formidable total of 296/8 in 50 overs, a crucial factor in the series decider against South Africa.

Gavaskar's Pre-Match Predictions and Post-Match Verdict

Even before Samson's century, Gavaskar had been rallying behind the Indian batter. He advised Samson to be cautious with his shots, especially after a mistimed stroke almost resulted in a wicket for the Proteas. Gavaskar's verdict after the match highlighted the maturity in Samson's approach, stating, "Today, you couldn't fault him at all, he was biding his time, waiting for the bad ball, and then getting a hundred."

Belief in Samson's Talent

Gavaskar reiterated his belief in Samson's talent, emphasizing that the century would instill self-confidence in the player. "He has always belonged here, mind you. We all know the talent he has. But somehow he had not delivered, but today he delivered not just for everybody but for himself as well," said Gavaskar, underscoring the transformative nature of the innings.