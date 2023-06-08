topStoriesenglish2619346
'This Is Not IPL,' Shubman Gill Trolled After Scott Boland Cleans Him Up In WTC Final

WTC Final: India lost both their openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the second innings of the World Test Championship final.

Jun 08, 2023

Team India got off to a horror start in the World Test Championship (WTC) final second innings as both openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were outclassed by the Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland on Thursday. Trailing by 469 runs, India lost captain Rohit Sharma first on 15 off 26 as he got trapped LBW by the opposition skipper Pat Cummins.

Later on, it was Shubman Gill who got out bowled by Scott Boland, the pacer who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in the WTC final. Boland bowler a hard pace delivery outside off-stump which Gill thought is there to leave. However, it nipped back in no time and the batter was left confused and frustrated after it knocked off his off-stump.

After Gill's dismissal, social media could not keep calm as they trolled the youngster who has been impressive since last year. Checkout the reactions here:

