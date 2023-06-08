'This Is Not IPL,' Shubman Gill Trolled After Scott Boland Cleans Him Up In WTC Final
WTC Final: India lost both their openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill in the second innings of the World Test Championship final.
Team India got off to a horror start in the World Test Championship (WTC) final second innings as both openers - Rohit Sharma and Shubman Gill were outclassed by the Australian pace attack of Pat Cummins and Scott Boland on Thursday. Trailing by 469 runs, India lost captain Rohit Sharma first on 15 off 26 as he got trapped LBW by the opposition skipper Pat Cummins.
Later on, it was Shubman Gill who got out bowled by Scott Boland, the pacer who replaced the injured Josh Hazlewood in the WTC final. Boland bowler a hard pace delivery outside off-stump which Gill thought is there to leave. However, it nipped back in no time and the batter was left confused and frustrated after it knocked off his off-stump.
Shubman Gill even don’t know how to leave the ball and you guys were comparing him with Babar Azam.#INDvsAUS || #WTC2023 pic.twitter.com/8Wf40pZ5hu — Ehtisham Siddique (@iMShami_) June 8, 2023
IPL and international match bo be England mai huge difference hota hai . Gill baby IPL soch kr gya tha England mai— Panku (Inactive) (@panku11354) June 8, 2023
Inswinging ball right on the 4th 5th stump is weak spot for Gill for the long https://t.co/uuAIbHv5JV has to work on that. — chunsuk_phangdu (@ChunsukPhangdu) June 8, 2023
Gill Choking in WTC final?
I have seen this in 2021 too!pic.twitter.com/caPwfe9YAl — ×12 (@thegoat_msd_) June 8, 2023
Shubman Gill : The Prince
For Country For Money pic.twitter.com/Q1JOkZABDF — K (@sarphiribalika_) June 8, 2023
Shubman gill
For money For country pic.twitter.com/tSUcFNr9sK— Veer (@_veerrr___) June 8, 2023
Ball leaving masterclass from Shubman Gill pic.twitter.com/NH1VKh1JB4 — Y. (@CSKYash_) June 8, 2023
After Gill's dismissal, social media could not keep calm as they trolled the youngster who has been impressive since last year. Checkout the reactions here:
