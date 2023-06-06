AUS: 327-3 (85) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Can Indian Bowlers Strike Back?
India Vs Australia, Day 2 WTC Final 2023 LIVE Cricket Scorecard and Updates: Australia are on top after the opening day thanks to Travis Head and Steve Smith's big partnership.
Trending Photos
India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the World Test Champions (WTC) Final for the 2021-23 cycle at the Kennington Oval stadium in London from Wednesday. India have dropped world no. 1 bowler Ravichandran Ashwin from their playing 11. Australia have Steven Smith and Travis Head in the middle at Day 1 Stumps with 327 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.
India are bidding to their first ICC trophy after a gap of almost 10 years, having last won the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. Australia are playing the WTC Final for the first time but will be hoping to add the WTC title to their trophy cabinet, having already won the ODI World Cup, T20 World and Champions Trophy titles in the past. India are playing their second successive WTC Final, but will be hoping for a different result from the last time when they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.
The Aussies are led by Pat Cummins, who will look to avenge the loss of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India.
Check LIVE Scores and Update from India vs Australia World Test Championships (WTC) Final HERE.
WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Can Indian bowlers strike back on Day 2?
Team India bowlers will need to strike early on Day 2 of the WTC Final after Rohit Sharma's side ended the opening day on the backfoot. Australia have piled up 327 for 3 thanks to a 251-run partnership between Travis Head (146) and Steve Smith (95).
LIVE WTC IND vs AUS Day 1 score: Head after the toss
"Losing the toss this morning, we've done an exceptionally good job day one. Lot of hard work to do in the morning, but nice to come off with a really good start. I had a wonderful time, this time in '19, we played a million warm-up games and A series. This time completely different. We know the process well and train and have the backing," said Travis Head after the toss.
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: India need to bounce back
Team India need to get wickets tomorrow as soon as possible when the Day 2 first session begins as Travis Head and Steven Smith were looking in dangerous rhythm throughout the last session of Day 1.
AUS: 327/3 (85 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia WTC Final Day 1: Stumps
Australia have finished with 327 runs on the board at Day 1 stumps. Steven Smith 95 (227) and Travis Head 146 (156) have got their team in a controlling situation at the moment. India will look to dismiss the Aussie batters as soon as the Day 2 starts of the final.
AUS: 327/3 (85 Overs)
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1 Score: Siraj, Shami into the attack
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami into the attack with the new ball Team India. Can the two right-arm pacers get the job done for India now? Australia are in complete control of this contest at the moment.
AUS: 301/3 (81.3 Overs)
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1 Score: Siraj attacks
Mohammed Siraj is replacing Shardul Thakur to attack the stumps now with 11 overs of play left for the Day 1. Travis Head and Steven Smith are in fine rhythm at the moment. India need to find a wicket as soon as possible.
AUS: 300/3 (79.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1 Score: Smith inches close to ton
Steven Smith is batting on 79 off 194 balls with 11 boundaries at the moment. Australia have dominated the final session with ease, both batters have given zero margin of error, India bowlers are clueless at the moment.
AUS: 289/3 (76 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Smith on the roll
Steven Smith is reaching close another century in Test cricket, he is batting on 75 off 181 balls with 11 boundaries so far. Shardul Thakur and Ravindra Jadeja attack the stumps for India at the moment.
AUS: 276/3 (73.1 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS Score: Head hits ton
Australia n control of the contest as Ravindra Jadeja continues the attack for India and Steven Smith looks in a mood to attack now, he smashes the left-arm spinner for a four stepping down the crease.
AUS: 254/3 (68 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS Score: Head hits ton
Travis Head hits century. He has smashed 100 off 106 balls with 14 boundaries and a maximum so far, what a wonderful knock by the left-hander. Australia on top of this contest with Smith and Head in the middle.
AUS: 238/3 (64.5 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: Head on fire
Travis Head is inching close to century as Australia stay on top of this contest, India attack with Umesh Yadav and Shami. India in desperate need for a wicket at the moment.
AUS: 213/3 (59.3 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: Head inches close ton
Travis Head batting on 80 off 89 balls with 13 boundaries to his name so far. Umesh Yadav and Mohammed Shami continue the attack for Team India. Australia in complete control of this contest.
AUS: 199/3 (57.5 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Australia on top
Australia on top of this contest at the moment with Travis Head and Steven Smith. Both batters are in tremendous rhythm, it is looking very ugly for Team India. Umesh Yadav and Jadeja continue the attack.
AUS: 183/3 (54 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: Tea break
Travis Head and Steven Smith have kept Australia in control of the contest at Tea break of the Day 1 WTC Final between India and Australia. Jadeja and Umesh Yadav were the two bowlers eyeing wickets for India.
AUS: 170/3 (51 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: Head his fifty
Travis Head is batting on 52 off 63 balls at the moment with 9 boundaries so far along side Steven Smith playing on 32 off 85 balls. Both batters look in fine rhythm at the moment.
AUS: 162/3 (46.2 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia WTC Final Day 1 Socre: Jadeja continues attack
Ravindra Jadeja continues the attack for India as Travis Head and Steven Smith continue to frustrate his team. Australia are in a good position at the moment with both batters looking in fine rhythm.
AUS: 153/3 (43 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Jadeja into the attack
Ravindra Jadeja is brought into the attack by captain Rohit Sharma as Travis Head and Steven Smith look to stitch up a much-needed partnership for Australia.
AUS: 145/3 (39.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1 Score: Australia looking good
Australia look to rebuild their innings with Steven Smith and Travis Head in the middle at the moment. India attack the stumps with Siraj and Thakur looking for wickets and take control of the contest.
AUS: 125/3 (36 Overs)
LIVE WTC IND vs AUS Day 1 Score: Australia look to rebuild
Australia with Steven Smith and Travis Head in the middle as Team India bring in Shardul Thakur in place of Shami. It will be interesting see when does Rohit Sharma brings in Ravindra Jadeja into the attack.
AUS: 117/3 (33.2 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: India on top
Team India on top of this contest at the moment with Shami and Siraj breathing fire at the moment. Travis Head and Steve Smith have a big task on their shoulders at the moment.
AUS: 112/3 (30.4 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: India eye for wickets
Team India look for wickets at the moment with Steven Smith and Travis Head in the middle after Marnus Labuschagne 26 (62) got cleaned up by the one and only Mohammed Shami.
AUS: 97/3 (28.3 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: the game continues
Steve Smith and Marnus Labuschagne in the middle for Australia as players get back on the field after the lunch break. Mohammed Siraj with the ball for Team India after the lunch break.
AUS: 76/2 (23.5 Overs)
LIVE WTC IND vs AUS Day 1: Lunch Break
73 runs and wickets in the first session of the WTC final between India and Australia. Can Australia stitch up a partnership from here and get things under there control or is it going to be India who will find some wickets and gain more control in this contest.
AUS: 73/2 (23 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Gone!
David Warner 43 (60) caught behind by Srikar Bharat bowled by Shardul Thakur. India break the partnership finally and now the pressure is back on Australia again.
AUS: 72/2 (22 Overs)
LIVE WTC IND vs AUS Final Day 1: Warner inches close to fifty
David Warner inches close to fifty as India get desperate for a wicket at the moment. The partnership between Warner and Labuschagne has started to frustrate the fielding team now and it looks like both Aussie batters are keen on staying in the middle for long.
AUS: 67/1 (21 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final India vs Australia Day 1: Another review gone
India have two reviews so far for Marnus Labuschagne's wicket, the second time, wickets were missing. Australia would be happy with the decisions from India's captain so far. India desperately searching for a wicket at the moment.
AUS: 60/1 (18.4 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 India vs Australia: Labuschagne survives
Marnus Labuschagne survives after India take review for a LBW decision against the umpire, the impact was in line but the ball was just clipping the leg stumps which is given as umpire's call and Labuschagne survives the DRS.
AUS: 55/1 (16.4 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Thakur replaces Siraj
Shardul Thakur brought in by Rohit Sharma in place of Mohammed Siraj to attack the stumps now as India look to break the partnership between Labuschagne and Warner batting in the middle. Umesh Yadav replaces Mohammed Shami.
AUS: 34/1 (13.3 Overs)
LIVE WTC Final Day 1 IND vs AUS: Warner in fine touch
David Warner is looking in fine rhythm at the moment, 12 overs gone and the players are taking a drink break at the time. Team India looking to get another wicket and take things under control.
AUS: 29/1 (12 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final: Siraj, Shami continue attack
Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami continue to attack the stumps for India as Australia try to survive this dangerous wicket for the batters. Warner and Labuschagne in the middle at the moment.
AUS: 22/1 (9.2 Overs)
WTC Final IND vs AUS Day 1 LIVE: Australia struggle
Marnus Labuschagne and David Warner in the middle for Australia and this wicket is looking like a paradise for pace bowlers. India pacers - Siraj and Shami going in all guns blazing at the moment.
AUS: 18/1 (7 Overs)
LIVE India vs Australia WTC Final Day 1: Gone!
Usman Khawaja 0 (10) caught behind Srikar Bharat bowled by Mohammed Siraj. What a start for Team India, Australia 1 down inside 3 overs. Australia need to rebuild their innings quickly now.
AUS: 4/1 (4.1 Overs)
LIVE IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: India attack stumps
Team India attack stumps with Mohammed Siraj and Mohammed Shami. Australia openers Usman Khawaja and David Warner start off with some precaution.
AUS: 2/0 (3.3 Overs)
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 1: Mohammad Shami starts off with maiden
Team India pacer Mohammad Shami bowls the first over of the WTC Final. Shami starts off with a maiden against David Warner.
Australia are 0/0 in 1 over vs India
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Geeta Jhala sings Indian national anthem
Gujarati singer Geeta Jhala gets the honour of singing the Indian national anthem before the WTC final against Australia.
Know all about Geeta Jhala HERE.
India vs Australia, WTC Final: Teams mourn those affected by Odisha train accident
India and Australian cricket team wear arm bands and observe a minute's silence before toss in memory of those affected by the train accident in Odisha earlier this week.
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Check Playing 11
Here are the playing 11 from both India and Australia for the World Test Championship final...
Australia: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland
India: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ravindra Jadeja, Shardul Thakur, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Shami, Mohammed Siraj
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 1: Tough to leave out R. Ashwin, says Rohit Sharma
Indian skipper confirmed at the toss that his side are going into the WTC Final against against Australia with four fast bowlers and only one spinner in Ravindra Jadeja. "It is tough to leave Ashwin out. He has been a match-winner for us, it is not a great occasion to leave him out, but you have got to do what is best for the team in the given conditions," Rohit said at the toss.
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma wins toss, elects to bowl
Indian skipper Rohit Sharma has won the toss and elected to bowl first in the WTC Final against Australia. India drop world No. 1 bowler R. Ashwin.
India vs Australia, WTC Final: Will World No. 1 bowler R. Ashwin be dropped?
Rohit Sharma faces a tough test ahead of the WTC Final against Australia. Will he drop world No. 1 bowler in Test cricket - Ravichandran Ashwin - for the title clash. We will find out soon enough.
WTC Final, India vs Australia: Toss to take place in 30 minutes
We are closing in on the start of the World Test Championship Final between India and Australia. India captain Rohit Sharma and Australian skipper Pat Cummins are set to walk out for the toss in the next half an hour. Stay tuned!
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 1: Steve Smith is best batter of this generation, says Virat Kohli
Former India captain Virat Kohli lavished praise on former Australian skipper Steve Smith ahead of the WTC Final in London. "Steven Smith is the best Test batter of this generation. I've never seen anyone scoring runs at 60+ average in the last 10 years," Kohli said.
Listen to @imVkohli on how high he rates @stevesmith49 in test format! __
Can #TeamIndia keep the Aussie great from scoring big?
Tune-in to #FollowTheBlues
Tomorrow | 9 AM & 12 PM | Star Sports Network & Disney+ Hotstar#WTCFinalOnStar #BelieveInBlue pic.twitter.com/zo31tJeUgO
— Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) June 7, 2023
India vs Australia, WTC Final: Cloudy and overcast in London
A cloudy as well as overcast morning has welcomed both India and Australia teams ahead of the World Test Championship Final at the Kennington Oval in London. Here's Dinesh Karthik's weather update...
— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 7, 2023
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Prize money details
The winner of World Test Championship final between India and Australia will walk away with Rs 13.23 crore approximately while the losing side will get Rs 6.61 crore. Who will walk away with this top cash prize?
IND vs AUS, WTC Final Day 1: Dinesh Karthik predicts Playing 11
India wicketkeeper-turned-commentator Dinesh Karthik predicted his playing 11 for the Indian side for the WTC Final just hours before the toss. Karthik has chosen to drop R. Ashwin and Ishan Kishan and picked Shardul Thakur and KS Bharat instead. Check Dinesh Karthik's predicted Playing 11 HERE...
I feel this will be the XI Team India will opt for
Rohit
Shubman
Pujara
Kohli
Rahane
Jadeja
BHARAT
SHARDUL
UMESH
Shami
Siraj
It's cloudy and cold at the moment though it's gonna get better as the day and test progresses _#WTCFinal #INDvsAUS
— DK (@DineshKarthik) June 7, 2023
WTC Final, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma vs Australia pacers
Rohit Sharma averages over 68 against Australian pacers Pat Cummins and Mitchell Starc while his opening partner Shubman Gill averages over 60. Wicketkeeper Rishabh Pant averages over 100 against Cummins and Starc but he is ruled out of WTC Final due to injury.
Indian batters Test Average against (Cummins/Starc)
106.0 - Rishabh Pant
68.3 - Rohit Sharma
64.0 - Shubman Gill
45.9 - C Pujara
45.2 - KL Rahul
43.3 - Ravindra Jadeja
40.6 - Ajinkya Rahane
38.9 - Virat Kohli
20.5 - Axar Patel#WTCFinal
— ______ (@Shebas_10dulkar) June 6, 2023
India vs Australia, WTC Final: Nathan Lyon opens up on bowling against Virat Kohli
Ahead of the WTC Final between India and Australia, Aussie off-spinner Nathan Lyon revealed what it is like bowling against former India skipper Virat Kohli. "Bowling against Virat Kohli is like playing against a whole nation, if i get the wicket of him, you will become the most hated player, it's a privilege to bowl against him as he has been the best in the world for a long time," Lyon said.
WTC Final Day 1, IND vs AUS: Rohit Sharma set for landmark game
Team India skipper Rohit Sharma is set to play his landmark 50th Test in the World Test Championship Final against Australia. Rohit has scored 3,379 runs at an average of 45.66 with 9 hundreds and 14 fifties in 49 Tests till date.
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Records can tumble in title clash
There are plenty of records that can be shattered in the WTC Final between India and Australia beginning in London today.
Here's a look at the top 10 records that can be broken in the WTC Final.
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: ICC on high alert
The International Cricket Council (ICC) is on high security alert and anticipate protests from organisation called 'Just Stop Oil' during the World Test Championship final between India and Australia. ICC have kept a second pitch ready for the WTC final as well. Read all about it here.
WTC Final Day 1, IND vs AUS: Virat Kohli eyes big record
Former India captain Virat Kohli needs 21 more runs to complete 2,000 runs in Test cricket against India. Kohli is the highest run-getter in the Indian side currently against Australia. Can Kohli achieve this feat in the WTC final beginning today?
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Check Dream11 Fantasy Picks
Rohit Sharma or David Warner? Virat Kohli or Steve Smith? Who should be your top fantasy picks.
Check WTC Final, India vs Australia Dream11 Fantasy Picks HERE.
WTC Final Day 1, IND vs AUS: Australia hold edge in head-to-head
India and Australia have faced off against each other in 106 Tests before the WTC Final. While India have won 32 of those Tests, Australia have won 44. One match ended in a tie and there were 29 drawn matches. Who will come out on top in the WTC final?
WTC Final Day 1, India vs Australia: Virat Kohli praise for David Warner
Former India captain Virat Kohli calls David Warner an 'impact player' for Australia ahead of the World Test Championship final. Watch HERE...
Virat Kohli knows the impact David Warner can have in a big match __#WTC23https://t.co/xTsNVc8mg1
— ICC (@ICC) June 7, 2023
WTC Final Day 1, IND vs AUS: Check Livestreaming details
The World Test Championship final is set to get underway between India and Australia at the Oval in London on Wednesday. The play will begin at 3pm on Day 1 with toss taking place at 230pm IST.
Check WTC Final, India vs Australia Live Streaming details HERE.
WTC Final, IND vs AUS Day 1: KS Bharat or Ishan Kishan for India?
India had chosen KS Bharat due to his superior glovework for series in India against Australia earlier this year. However, Ishan Kishan, could be back into contention in English conditions where his attacking batting in the Rishabh Pant-mould could come in handy.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Weather Report
Day 1 (June 7th): According to accuweather.com, the weather on the first day, when the big match kicks off, will be "Mostly sunny and delightful." There will be a cloud cover of approximately 22%, but the chances of precipitation are only 1%. The temperature will reach a pleasant maximum of 21 degrees Celsius.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Sachin Tendulkar On WTC Final
"The Indian team will be pleased to play at the Oval. The nature of the Oval pitch supports the spinners as the match progresses. So, the spinners will play a role to some extent. It's not always about a turning track; sometimes, the spinners rely on the bounce or the slight zip they get off the pitch, as well as the overhead conditions and the shiny side of the ball. If they can achieve that drift, they can make the ball talk in the air without relying solely on the pitch. Therefore, the Oval will be a favorable venue for India."
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Rahul Dravid On WTC Final
"It's exciting for all the players to be playing this game again. I think it's been two years of hard work which has led to this, the one match you got to play. Two years of cricket, includes lots of test series, and things need to go your way. So lot of ups and downs through the course of the season and then to be able to get the opportunity to play this game, I think it's certainly well-deserved and the boys have certainly earned it."
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Head To Head
To date, India and Australia have competed in 106 Test matches. Out of these encounters, Australia has claimed victory in 44 matches, giving them a slight advantage. However, India has emerged triumphant in 32 Tests. Additionally, there have been 29 drawn matches, and one match resulted in a tie, showcasing the competitive nature of their rivalry.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Shardul Thakur Ready To Make Final Count
"I feel that ICC event finals especially, you don't get to play them everywhere every year, so it's, for a few players or somebody like me, a once-in-a-lifetime m"ment."
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Rohit Sharma On Shubman Gill
"No, actually the way he is batting at the moment, I don't think he needs any advice. It's just about his preparation, how he's prepared in the last five or six days since he's come back from the IPL [...] Gill is somebody who likes to bat, likes to spend a lot of time in the middle. I know even though it was the T20 format, you saw he got big hundreds [in the IPL]. He likes to be out there in the middle and face that challenge. That is what he likes and that is what I will also hope [he does in the WTC final]. And team India will also hope that he spends a lot of time in the middle and plays well like he's been doing in the last six or eight months. So to be honest, not really too much to tell him. It's just about giving him that confidence because he's a very confident player."
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Pat Cummins Ahead Of WTC Final
"Think this puts a bit of a bookend on the last few years, then feels like it starts afresh with an Ashes series. Think the first final was a bit of foreign concept and it probably wasn't until we missed out that we thought that would be nice to be part of. So there's been a bit more on it in the last couple of years and pretty pumped to be here."
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Win-loss ratio
At The Oval, both Australia and India boast remarkably similar win-loss ratios. Australia has emerged victorious in seven matches and suffered defeat in 17 out of the 38 Tests played at this venue, resulting in a win-loss ratio of 0.411. Similarly, India has won two matches and lost five out of their 14 Test encounters, giving them a win-loss ratio of 0.400.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Steve Smith At Oval
Steven Smith has displayed exceptional performance in three Tests at The Oval, accumulating 391 runs at an impressive average of 97.75. During these matches, he achieved two centuries and an 80 in a total of five innings.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Milestone For Virat Kohli
Virat Kohli is just 21 runs away from joining the elite group of Indian batsmen who have scored 2000 Test runs against Australia. Sachin Tendulkar leads with 3630 runs, followed by VVS Laxman (2434), Rahul Dravid (2143), and Cheteshwar Pujara (2033).
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: India On Top
In their most recent encounters, India emerged victorious in their last four Test series against Australia. These triumphs were achieved through a combination of home-ground advantage and away triumphs, with each series concluding in a 2-1 scoreline in favour of India.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Full Squads
Australia Squad: David Warner, Usman Khawaja, Marnus Labuschagne, Steven Smith, Travis Head, Cameron Green, Alex Carey(w), Pat Cummins(c), Mitchell Starc, Nathan Lyon, Scott Boland, Josh Inglis, Todd Murphy, Michael Neser, Marcus Harris
India Squad: Rohit Sharma(c), Shubman Gill, Cheteshwar Pujara, Virat Kohli, Ajinkya Rahane, Srikar Bharat(w), Ishan Kishan, Ravindra Jadeja, Axar Patel, Ravichandran Ashwin, Shardul Thakur, Mohammed Shami, Umesh Yadav, Mohammed Siraj, Jaydev Unadkat
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Pitch Report
Over the past decade, The Oval has proven to be a favourable pitch for scoring runs. Amongst seven grounds including Lord's, Old Trafford, Headingley, Trent Bridge, Edgbaston, and Rose Bowl, it boasts the third-highest runs per over at 3.39. Nevertheless, the bowlers also find some assistance on this pitch. On average, a wicket falls every 54 balls or after 30 runs. In the first two innings, teams rely on pace bowlers to take wickets and limit the run flow, with an average of 27.51, an economy rate of 3.19, and a strike rate of 51.45.
As the match progresses, spinners come into play in the next two innings, taking wickets every 50 balls on average at an impressive average of 26.57. Overall, The Oval has proven to be the most fruitful ground for spinners in terms of strike rate (58.8), second-best average (32.31), and third-best economy (3.29) among the seven grounds over the last decade.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Weather Report
“Mostly sunny and delightful”, according to accuweather.com. The big match should not have any interruption and fans can expect a rain-free Day 1 of the 5-day Test game. The cloud cover is expected to be around 22 percent.
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 1: Rohit in press conference
"Whether it's me or someone else, even the guys before, their role was to take Indian cricket forward and win as many games, as many championships as possible. For me also, it will be the same. I want to win games, I want to win championships. That is what you play for," Rohit said during the pre-match press conference.
India vs Australia WTC Final Day 1: Oval ready for action
The stage is set as Team India and Australia are ready to face each other at the Oval in London for the World Test Championship final. The action will begin at 3 PM (IST) of the WTC final.
LIVE IND vs AUS: Will Rohit play tomorrow?
There will be an update on Rohit's availability for tomorrow's clash. The reports suggest that Rohit Sharma has left the practice session after the injury blow.
WTC Final India vs Australia Day 1: Rohit suffers injury
Rohit Sharma has suffered a blow to his left thumb during the net session on Tuesday ahead of the WTC final clash against Australia. As per revsports, the injury is not so serious but there is no surety he will play or how serious the injury is.
IND vs AUS WTC Final Day 1: Scott Boland
Scott Boland is set to make his debut outside of home for Australia in Test cricket against Team India at the Oval, London. Captain Pat Cummins has confirmed his place in the playing eleven.
WTC Final, India vs Australia: Rohit Sharma doesn't reveal Playing 11
Captain Rohit Sharma has chosen not to reveal the Playing 11 for the WTC Final against Australia. While his counterpart Pat Cummins has already announced that Scott Boland will be playing in WTC Final, replacing injured Josh Hazlewood.
"We will wait till tomorrow to decide our playing XI, all 15 players must be ready," Rohit Sharma said at the pre-match press conference.
Hello and welcome to our LIVE coverage of WTC Final between India vs Australia at the Oval in London.