AUS: 327-3 (85) | IND VS AUS WTC Final, Day 2 LIVE Cricket Score and Updates: Can Indian Bowlers Strike Back?

India captain Rohit Sharma won the toss and elected to bowl first against Australia in the World Test Champions (WTC) Final for the 2021-23 cycle at the Kennington Oval stadium in London from Wednesday. India have dropped world no. 1 bowler Ravichandran Ashwin from their playing 11. Australia have Steven Smith and Travis Head in the middle at Day 1 Stumps with 327 runs on the board for the loss of three wickets.

India are bidding to their first ICC trophy after a gap of almost 10 years, having last won the 2013 Champions Trophy under MS Dhoni. Australia are playing the WTC Final for the first time but will be hoping to add the WTC title to their trophy cabinet, having already won the ODI World Cup, T20 World and Champions Trophy titles in the past. India are playing their second successive WTC Final, but will be hoping for a different result from the last time when they lost to New Zealand at Lord’s.

The Aussies are led by Pat Cummins, who will look to avenge the loss of Border-Gavaskar Trophy to India.

Check LIVE Scores and Update from India vs Australia World Test Championships (WTC) Final HERE.