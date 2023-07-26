'This Is Not Just India...', Shahid Afridi Slams Harmanpreet Kaur Over Misconduct During 3rd ODI Vs Bangladesh

After Harmanpreet Kaur was penalised by International Cricket Council (ICC) over her controversial behaviour during and after the third ODI vs Bangladesh women, she has received criticism from many former cricketers. Harman was seen smashing the stumps after the onfield umpire ruled her out leg before wicket. Harman then mocked the umpires at the post-match presentation ceremony followed by a saracastic comment to Bangladesh women captain Nigar Sultana. Harmanpreet had asked her to call the umpires too for the teams' photograph with the trophy. Sultana took her team to the dressing room upon listening to this comment.

As a result of her misconduct, Harmanpreet has been handed a two-match ban for two offences. One related to 'showing dissent at an umpire’s decision' and 'public criticism in relation to an incident occurring in an international match."

Both Captains pose with the trophy after an eventful and hard-fought three-match ODI series ____#TeamIndia | #WIvIND pic.twitter.com/wSTV1s9qOP— BCCI Women (@BCCIWomen) July 22, 2023

Harman had called the umpiring 'pathetic', saying the next time they tour Bangladesh, they will come prepared not just for the cricketers but also the umpiring. India and Bangladesh shared the trophy after the ODI series ended 1-1. The last match of the series had finished as a tie.



cre Trending Stories

Shahid Afridi not impressed with Harmanpreet Kaur

Former Pakistan captain Shahid Afridi has spoken up on the controversy that involved India captain Harmanpreet. He slammed Harman for her behaviour, adding that ICC has set an example by punishing the India captain. “This is not just India. We've seen these things in the past as well. Although, we don't see this often in women's cricket. This was way too much, it was a big event under ICC. With the punishment, you set an example for the future. You can get aggressive on cricket; controlled aggression is good, but this was a bit too much,” Afridi told Samaa TV.

Earlier, former Indian women's team captain Diana Edulji had also slammed the India captain for her behaviour in the match. "It was deplorable to see Harmanpreet call the umpires to pose with the Bangladesh team, suggesting that they were part of the team and playing for them. I am aware that Harman is hot-tempered, and maybe her ugly conduct was because she wasn’t able to score runs. But she crossed the limit that day as she continued to protest during the presentation ceremony," Edulji had said.