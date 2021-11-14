हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Cricket

THIS Twitter exchange between Babar Azam and eight-year-old 'future captain' is winning everyone's hearts

A lovely exchange happened between present captain of the Pakistan cricket team and the future one on Sunday (14 November). 

THIS Twitter exchange between Babar Azam and eight-year-old &#039;future captain&#039; is winning everyone&#039;s hearts
File image of Babar Azam. (Source: Twitter)

A lovely exchange happened between present captain of the Pakistan cricket team and the future one on Sunday (14 November). 

Don't be surprised! The future captain we are talking about here is an eight-year-old Pakistan cricket team fan who penned a heartwarming letter to Babar Azam and his team after their loss to semi-finals against Australia. 

His name is Mohammad Haroon Suria and his letter moved Babar so much that he even replied on his twitter. In his letter, Haroon called himself the future captain of Pakistan and even Babar addressed as the same in his reply. 

Here's what Harron wrote:

"Dear Pakistani team. I am very proud, I love you Babar Azam. Well played everyone… nice batting, bowling. Yesterday in the match, I felt proud that Pakistan is going to win. Then in the middle, I was nervous and in the end I was frightened.

Inshallah, in the future, we will win be captain and I will make sure to invite all of your team to my team. We will go the finals."

At the end of this letter, he asked Babar for sign of each and every member of the cricket team on a piece of paper. 

"Dear Babar, Please on a paper, can you write all your team members signatures and send them to my house please," he wrote. 

The love and affection in the letter was too much for the Pakistani cricket team. Babar sent a quick reply to the young fan. 

He wrote:  "Dear Mohammad Haroon Suria, Salam. Thank you for such a kind letter for us, champion. I ABSOLUTELY believe in you and you can achieve anything with your focus, belief, and hard work. You will get your autographs but I can’t wait to get YOUR autograph future Captain."

Babar finished the tournament as the highest run-getter, scoring 303 runs in six games. 

