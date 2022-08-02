International cricket has come a long way from days cricketers playing the limited overs matches in whites too. There would be days when the colour of the pads would not match with thee jersey and the helmets would be of another colour too. But a lot of style and fashion has come in now. Not long back, we also saw players using a tape to hide a player's name on the back of jersey as his or her jersey would not have arrived in time. Shirts, for many years, would not fit properly to the cricketers too. But times have changed. Today, the likes of Nike, Puma and other sportswear brands have come in and improved the quality of clothes, in terms of design and fitting. Cricketers no more worry about these things on the field. However, Monday (August 1) was a bit different.

The 2nd T20 between India and West Indies began late due to logistical issues as luggage of both the teams could not arrive in time and when it did, things were still chaotic. The match already began 3 hours late with jersey of some players still missing. Eventually what happened was some players wore the same jersey. Like jersey with 'Arshdeep' written on the back of it was wore by other two players - Avesh Khan and Suryakumar Yadav. And when fans spotted this, memes and jokes poured our on Twitter.

When Surya came out to bat, he was wearing Arshdeep Singh's jersey. The Avesh Khan took field wearing Arshdeep's jersey as well. And Arshdeep Singh too, obviously, was wearing his own jersey. Fans could not stop reacting to the series of events and there began a meme fest. A fan wrote: "Arshdeep overthrows on Arshdeep's bowling, Arshdeep backs it up".

Check out the reactions below:

This kit problem is wild. For a moment, I thought Arshdeep was opening before realising SKY is wearing his jersey. _— Manya (@CSKian716) August 1, 2022

SKY wearing Arshdeep's jersey lol pic.twitter.com/iqMKzg7mxq— Koksal (@Koksal_PBKS) August 1, 2022

Arshdeep ki Jersey hi pehenni hai to bhai sky come and bat for us at punjab too— RIP Mumma __ (@akashcr699) August 1, 2022

The third T20 between India and West Indies will be played on August 2 at the Warner Park, Basseterre, St Kitts before the action moved to USA for last 2 T20s in Florida on August 6 and 7.