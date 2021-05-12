Throwback: When former Pakistan skipper Imran Khan almost got married to Bollywood actress Rekha

Former Pakistan skipper and presently the Prime Minister of the country Imran Khan, who is regarded as one of the greatest all-rounders to have played cricket, was the ladies’ man in his era. Not only did he have the ability to win games with his brilliance, but he also won hearts with utmost ease – such was his charm. The 1992-World Cup-winning captain has been known to have many beautiful women around him during his playing days.

Back then, Pakistan and India played bilateral ties regularly, which meant the players of the two nations were close to each other. It also gave an opportunity to cricketers of both countries to make friends across the border. Imran seemed to be a big beneficiary of this as he was often linked up with glamourous Bollywood actresses. It was no surprise that he clean bowled the ladies with his oratory skills and looks.

A report on the Star which was published back then has surfaced on the social space again and it is grabbing all the attention. The report claims the former Pakistani captain almost got married to yesteryears Bollywood diva Rekha. It is believed that Rekha’s mother was quite happy with the development in her daughter’s life. The same report also claimed that Imran spent quality time with the actress in Mumbai for a month and was spotted often near the beaches.

People who saw the couple reported that they seemed quite close and ‘that they loved each other deeply and passionately.”

The article also quoted Imran’s views on dating actresses. He once said, “The company of actresses is good for a short period. I enjoy their company for some time and then move ahead. I cannot even think of marrying a movie actress.”

According to reports, Imran also had flings with Bollywood actresses Shabana Azmi and Zeenat Aman among others.

Imran retired from cricket in 1992 but remained an iconic figure in his country which helped him enter politics. He got elected as the Prime Minister of Pakistan in 2018.