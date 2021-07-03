Throwback: When MS Dhoni was caught ABUSING Manish Pandey during a T20I - WATCH

Former Indian captain Mahendra Singh Dhoni is known for his cool and composed attitude. And that particular trait has fetched him the tag of being a ‘cool’ cricketer. Dhoni led India to the 2007 T20I World Cup victory, and then later also led the side to the 2011 World Cup and 2013 Champions Trophy. Unlike the current skipper Virat Kohli, who is known for his aggressive behavior, Dhoni, who took retirement from international cricket in 2020, gained a reputation for keeping his calm even in the tensest situations and not letting signs of worry show on his face. He has rarely shown his emotions on the cricket field. However, in the Centurion T20I against South Africa in 2018, a very different side of Dhoni was witnessed by fans when the former India cricketer abused Manish Pandey for lack of attentiveness.

During the last over of the innings, Dhoni, who had a reputation for taking quick runs between the wickets, was present on the crease along with Pandey. Manish hit a shot towards mid-wicket and ran for a single. Dhoni, who was looking for a double was clearly angry and he snapped at Pandey, for his lack of concentration in the middle. Dhoni screamed angrily at Pandey to look at him while he is batting and apparently said, "Oye! Bho*&I$# Idhar dekh le. Udhar kya dekh raha hai?"

Interestingly, MSD’s shocking remark was picked up by the stump mic at the time and while many did not notice the scene, a video of the same went viral on social media.

Talking about the match, Dhoni scored his second-ever T20I fifty in the game. He smashed an unbeaten 52 off just 28 deliveries. His knock was studded with four boundaries and three maximums. In the final over, he managed to cream away 16 runs to take the Indian team to a decent total of 188/4 in the stipulated 20 overs.

Also, in the game, the other batsman who gave the impetus to the Indian innings was Manish Pandey. Manish scored an unbeaten 79 off just 48 deliveries with 6 fours and 3 sixes. Dhoni and Pandey stitched an unbeaten 98 run stand off just 56 deliveries for the fifth wicket in the game.

However, South Africa chased down the target of 189 in 18.4 overs to level the three-match series 1-1.