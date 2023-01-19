topStoriesenglish
THU vs REN Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s THU vs REN Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 47 in Canberra, 145PM IST, January 19

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Prediction Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL match no. 47 Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of THU vs REN, Sydney Thunder Dream11 Team Player List, Melbourne Renegades Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Sydney Thunder have named a 15-player squad for Big Bash League (BBL) match No. 47 against the Melbourne Renegades at Manuka Oval, Canberra, on Thursday (January 19). The Thunder have suffered three consecutive defeats – including last Sunday’s loss to Hobart Hurricanes - despite another sensational show by batter Oliver ‘Ollie’ Davies.

The Thunder are caught in the log jam of teams trying to qualify for the BBL 12 Finals, and speaking ahead of the showdown with the Renegades, vice-captain Alex Ross nominated it as a ‘crucial’ game.

“This is probably the most crucial game in the rest of our season because we’re right in the middle (of the BBL’s competition ladder) with the Renegades,” said Ross. “Our other two games, as important as they will be, won’t affect our position on the ladder compared to those teams. Tomorrow night is going to be huge for us: we win, hopefully it will go a long way to putting us in the finals.”

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL-12 Match No. 47 Details

Venue: Manuka Oval, Canberra

Date & Time: January 19, 145pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

THU vs REN BBL-12 Match No. 47 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: Sam Harper, B Holt

Batters: Jake Fraser-McGurk, Shaun Marsh, David Warner

All-rounder: Nathan McAndew, Daniel Sams, Chris Green            

Bowlers: Kane Richardson, Fawad Ahmed, Matthew Gilkes

Captain: Daniel Sams

Vice-captain: Nathan McAndrew

Sydney Thunder vs Melbourne Renegades BBL-12 Match No. 47 Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Ross, David Warner, Sam Whiteman, Nathan McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green (C), Usman Qadir

Melbourne Renegades: Aaron Finch (C), Jake Fraser-McGurk, Jonathan Wells, Martin Guptill, Wes Sutherland, Ruwantha Kellapotha, M Critchley, Sam Harper, Kane Richardson, Thomas Rogers, Fawad Ahmed

