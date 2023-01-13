THU vs SCO Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s THU vs SCO Big Bash League (BBL) match no. 39 in Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney, 1PM IST, January 13

Australia opener David Warner will be playing his first Big Bash League (BBL) match in more than 3300 days or almost 10 years as he gets ready to take the field for Sydney Thunder in Match No. 39 of BBL 2022-23 against the Perth Scorchers at the Sydney Showground Stadium on Friday (January 13). Warner signalled his strong intent to bat on in the national T20 team until the 2024 World Cup ‘if selected’ ensuring he’ll be a fixture in the tournament for some time to come.

“Yeah, definitely, we’ve moved on from that,” Warner said on Thursday when asked if he’d put his captaincy fight behind him. “I’ve signed for this year and next year (in the BBL). I’ve got my sights set on the 2024 (T20) World Cup as well in the Americas. That would be nice to top it off with a win, pending selection.”

Warner blasted an unbeaten 102 off just 50 balls against a Melbourne Stars attack including the late Shane Warne in the competition’s second ever BBL game in 2011. Defending champions Scorchers are at the top of the table with 7 wins in 9 matches this season with Sydney Thunder still in Playoffs contention in 4th place with 10 points in 9 matches.

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL-12 Match No. 39 Details

Venue: Sydney Showground Stadium, Sydney

Date & Time: January 13, 1pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Sony Sports Network and SonyLiv website and app.

THU vs SCO BBL-12 Match No. 39 Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Matthew Gilkes, Josh Inglis

Batters: Olivier Davies, Alex Hales, Cameron Bancroft, Ashton Turner

All-rounder: Daniel Sams, Aaron Hardie

Bowlers: N McAndew, Jason Behrendorff, Andrew Tye

Captain: Josh Inglis

Vice-captain: Alex Hales

Sydney Thunder vs Perth Scorchers BBL-12 Match No. 39 Predicted 11

Sydney Thunder: Oliver Davies, Alex Hales, Alex Ross, David Warner, N McAndrew, Daniel Sams, Ben Cutting, Matthew Gilkes, Brendan Doggett, Chris Green (C), Usman Qadir

Perth Scorchers: N Hobson, Ashton Turner (C), Stevie Eskinazi, Ashton Agar, Aaron Hardie, Cameron Bancroft, Josh Inglis, Jason Behrendorff, Peter Hatzoglou, Matthew Kelly, Andrew Tye