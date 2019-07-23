Tickets for ICC Men's T20 World Cup 2020 to go on sale from October 18

Tickets for the International Cricket Council (ICC) Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 will go on sale from October 8, to coincide with exactly one year to go until the marquee tournament gets underway.

Meanwhile, the tickets for the women's T20 World Cup 2020 are now on sale. All fans who buy tickets to the women’s event will automatically qualify for a presale opportunity for the men’s event, as will fans who register for men’s event tickets at the official website of the tournament.

Following the conclusion of ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019, Australia is next to host the two major global cricket event in 2020. Fans can now plan their year, with ticket pricing for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 also announced on Tuesday.

The focus is firmly on families and communities in what will be a massive year for cricket. Children’s tickets are available for every match including the Finals. Tickets are $5 for children and from $20 for adults across men’s First Round and Super 12 matches, consistent with accessible pricing for women’s event tickets, which went on sale earlier this year, meaning that a family of four can attend matches at both the women’s and men’s events from just $50.

More than one million fans are expected to attend the global showpiece event for cricket’s fastest-growing format, to be played in Australia for the first time. In another first, ICC T20 World Cup will be played as two standalone events in the same country, in the same year.

The event is fast approaching, with ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 less than seven months away. The 10 best teams will compete from February 21 to March 8, 2020. Later in the year, 16 teams will contest the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup 2020 from October 18 to November 15, 2020.

Both the women’s and men’s finals will be played at the biggest cricket stadium in the world, the Melbourne Cricket Ground (MCG). This presents an opportunity to set a new world record for attendance at a women’s sporting fixture March 8, 2020-- the International Women’s Day.

Meanwhile, fans can also secure their place to men’s matches immediately through hospitality and travel programs, which will go on sale from Tuesday.

The ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Hospitality Programme offers a wide range of packages, which are on sale now at t20worldcuphospitality.com, allowing individuals, families, groups and businesses to design their perfect T20 World Cup experience.

The Official Travel and Tours Program will cater for fans from Australia and around the world. With tens of thousands of fans expected to travel for ICC T20 World Cup 2020, a range of Official Travel Agents have been appointed.

The Australian women’s team are the defending champions, and have won the event four out of the six times it has been contested, the last time being in the West Indies in 2018. The hosts will start ICC Women’s T20 World Cup 2020 with a blockbuster clash with India at Sydney Showground Stadium on February 21, 2020.

In contrast, the Australian men’s team have never won the ICC T20 World Cup. They will play the opening match of the Super 12 stage of the men’s tournament on October 24 under lights at the Sydney Cricket Ground (SCG), against Pakistan. Later that evening, India will take on South Africa at the state-of-the-art Perth Stadium, rounding out a spectacular opening night for the men’s Super 12 stage.

The seventh edition of the ICC Men’s T20 World Cup will feature semi-finals at Adelaide Oval and the SCG, followed by the final at the MCG on November 15. Brisbane (Gabba), Geelong (Kardinia Park) and Hobart (Bellerive Oval) will also host men’s matches as part of a suite of seven world-class venues for the men’s event.

ICC T20 World Cup 2020 Local Organising Committee CEO, Nick Hockley, said, “Passionate fans from around the world were a highlight of the recently concluded ICC Cricket World Cup 2019 and it is such an exciting prospect that both the women’s and men’s T20 World Cups are coming to Australia next year.

“2020 is a year when fans across Australia and around the world can be part of not just one, but two World Cups, and now fans have the opportunity to plan their full year. We encourage everyone to get in early.

The remaining places for both the women’s and men’s tournaments will be decided at the following upcoming qualifying events: