THIS Chris Gayle's Teammate Slept With 650 Women During Playing Days, Called Himself 'Black Brad Pitt'

The West Indies cricket team is going through a decline in international cricket. Their ODI team will not play the Men's World Cup this year and the T20 team had already missed out on the T20 World Cup 2022 in Australia. Windies however have continues to produce world class cricketers including legends Chris Gayle, Brian Lara, Dwayne Bravo among others. The Windies side in the 70s and 80s were world beaters and even in 90s, they were a force to reckon with. One more thing about the West Indies team that is interesting is the lifestyle of the players. In one of the interviews given of Deepak Chahar at The Kapil Sharma Show, he had said that his Chennai Super Kings (CSK) teammate had several girlfriends and also had kids with them. Many of the Windies cricketer continue to live the same lifestyle.

One such cricketer is Tino Best, former West Indies pacer and teammate of Gayle, Bravo and Pollard. Best, in his 2016 autobiography 'Mind The Windows: My Story', revealed that he slept with as many as 650 women in his life. Best also called himself the 'Black Brad Pitt', also claiming to be the most handsome bald-headed guy in the world.

"I love girls — and girls love me. I reckon I’m the best-looking bald-headed guy in the world. I joke about being the black Brad Pitt," was quoted as saying on DailyMail. He also added that he likes to date and sleep with girls and has already slept with between 500 to 650 girls.

Best claimed that he never felt intimidated by any women and if Beyonce was single, he would ask her out as well. "I’d pick and choose who I wanted to date. I used to go on five or six dates a week, all with different girls...."So, yes, I was a man whore. I’d have to juggle them round. One on one day, another on another day. I was young and loving the lifestyle," said Best.

The 41-year-old Best said that he would meet girls even when he toured with the West Indies overseas. He made girlfriends in Australia, England and South Africa. On the tour of Australia in 2005, Best says he slept with as many as 40 women.

"I was 24 and I didn’t play a Test on that tour. The coach, Bennett King, didn’t fancy me one bit. He must have been the only one who didn’t. I’d go out, pick up a couple of girls and take them back to our hotel. A plush hotel with a professional sportsman: the girls loved it," said Best.

Best said that sleeping with girls and going out on dates when he was on tour did not affect his game. He said that while he used to have fun at night, he used to work very hard and train very hard in the nets and gym. There was no one who trained harder than him for West Indies, said Best. "If I bring two girls back and have sex with them, I’ll still be out there first in the morning working hard. I was smart about it and didn’t get into any trouble," said Best.