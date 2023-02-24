TNPL 2023 Auction: Most Expensive Buy Sai Sudharsan Will Earn More Money In TNPL Than IPL

Tamil Nadu all-rounder Sai Sudharsan became the most expensive buy in the history of the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL). TNPL held its first-ever auction this year ahead of the eighth edition. In the first seven editions, TNPL worked on the draft system. But this time they took a leaf out of the IPL notebook and started auction. Suddarsan was old to Lyca Kovai Kings for Rs 21.6 lakh, which means that he is going to earn more salary in TNPL than IPL. In IPL 2023, Sudarshan will be playing for Gujarat Titans (GT) where he earns Rs 20 lakh per season.

At the IPL Mega Auction in 2022, only bid had come for Sudharsan and that was from his current team Gujarat Titans. With no further bids, he was bought at his base price of Rs 20 lakh only. Sudharsan played 5 matches in IPL 2022, scoring 145 runs that also included a fifty. In TNPL, he is going to get much more important role while playing for Kings.

Apart from Sudharsan, other cricketers who earned big at the TNPL Auction 2023 were R Sai Kishore (Tiruppur Tamizhans Rs 13 lakh), Murugan Ashwin (Madurai Panthers for Rs 6.40 lakh), Arun Karthik (Nellai Royal Kings for Rs 12 lakh).

In the upcoming IPL season, it is expected that Sudharsan will play a bigger role for Gujarat Titans. Hardik Pandya should be looking to use his talent to the best use in IPL 2023 as Titans will aim to defend their title.

A glance at Sudharsan's career: Sudharsan has played 7 matches, scoring 572 runs for Tamil Nadu. He has also featured in 11 List A matches and has accumulated 664 runs at an average of 60.36. In 18 T20s, the left-handed batter has smashed 497 runs at average of 33.13.