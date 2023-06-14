TNPL 2023: Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy LIVE Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch In India?

Dindigul Dragons and Ba11sy Trichy will take each other on in their first match of the new season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023). Dragons did not have a great last season wherein they won just two games out of seven. They will want to fix the last season's mistakes and display an improved show in 2023. The had finished at sixth spot in the standings last season. Not to forget, Dragons have won the championship twice and would be eyeing the third title this season under captaincy of Baba Indrajith.

On the other hand, BA11sy Trichy finished below Dragons in the standings last season. They too had won just won just 2 out of 7 matches in TNPL 2022. But unlike Dragons, Trichy have never won the championship, will be looking for their first trophy.

Ahead of the Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy TNPL 2023 match, here are all the details:

Where can you LIVE Stream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website.

Where can you broadcast the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy will be broadcast across Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy take place?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy will take place at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

When will the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy match take place?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy will take place on Wednesday (June 14).

Dindigul Dragons vs Ba11sy Trichy squads

Dindigul Dragons Squad: Baba Indrajith(w/c), S Arun, Hemanth Kumar, Vimal Khumar, Boopathi Kumar, Adithya Ganesh, ME Tamil Dhileepan, Affan Khader, Rohan Bhutra, C Sarath Kumar, P Vignesh, Ravichandran Ashwin, VP Diran, G Kishoor, M Mathivannan, Varun Chakaravarthy, P Saravana Kumar, Advaith Sharma, Shivam Singh, Suboth Bhati

Ba11sy Trichy Squad: Ganga Sridhar Raju(c), Mani Bharathi(w), Daryl Ferrario, Jafar Jamal, P Francis Rokins, Akshay Srinivasan, T Saran, K Easwaran, M Shajahan, R Rajkumar, SP Vinod, G Godson, Karaparambil Monish, Antony Dhas, R Alexander, T Natarajan, V Athisayaraj Davidson, R Silambarasan, Karthik Shanmugam, K Mohamed Azeem