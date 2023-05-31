TNPL 2023: Impact Player Rule, DRS To Make Debut In Tamil Nadu Premier League; Reserve Days Planned For Playoffs

After the successful completion of Indian Premier League (IPL 2023), new season of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023) is upon us. TNPL will begin in June 12 with the first match between Lyca Kovai Kings and IDream Trippur Tamizhana at the SNR College Ground in Coimbatore. There is a huge anticipation among the Tamil Nadu cricket fans for TNPL, more so after Chennai Super Kings (CSK) won the record-equalling fifth title. Last season, Chepaul Super Gillies and Lyca Kovai Kings were declared as the winner of the championship after the final was washed out.

Three big changes in TNPL 2023

TNPL 2023 will see a few changes in the T20 league. Rain will be a big issue during the season which will be held in June and July. Last season's final wa also washed out. To provide a solution to the same, the organisers, this year, have brought in the concept of a reserve day for the playoffs. There will be reserve day for all playoff matches in TNPL 2023 and the final as well. The TNPL Qualifier 1 (July 7) and Eliminator (July 8) will be played in Salem while Tirunelveli will host Qualifier 2 (July 10) and the final on July 12.

This season, TNPL will also be using the concept of Impact Player after seeing its successful implementation in IPL 2023. This new rule will certainly add more spice to the TNPL matches. Not to forget, third third change in TNPL this season is the introduction of the Decision Review System (DRS). However, unlike IPL, there will ne no DRS on wide and no balls.

Chennai fans won't be able to watch the game in their homeground MA Chidambaram stadium as the venue will be under construction. "Chepauk will not host matches this year as the floodlights in the stadium will be undergoing renovations ahead of the highly-anticipated ODI World Cup later this year,” an organiser was quoted as saying on Cricbuzz.