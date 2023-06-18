TNPL 2023 Live Streaming: When And Where To Watch Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Live On TV And Online?

Dindigul Dragods will take on Siechem Madurai Panthers will take each other on in Match 8 of Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL 2023). R Ashwin will be leading the Dragons in this match. After being with the Indian team for the WTC final, he flew from London to Coimbatore to play the championship and started the tournament with a win over Ba11sy Trichy. The action now has shifted to Dindigul where the home team will take on Panthers. Ashwin and Co will be aiming to win their second successive match of the season.

On the other hands, Panthers lost their first match of the season and will be aiming to register their first win of the season. But it will be fair to say that Dragons will be the favourites in this match. What sets them apart is the spin-bowling talent that includes the likes of Ashwin, and Varun Chakravarthy. But not to forget, Panthers also have with the big names like Murugan Ashwin and Washington Sundar. Baba Indrajith will also be a key player for Dindigul Dragons.

Ashwin has created a controversy in the first match of the season by taking a review of the third umpire. The decision however remain unchanged. It will be fascinating to see how Ashwin leads in this TNPL Match.

Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers Probable XIs

Dindigul Dragons Probable XI: R Ashwin, Varun Chakravarthy, Baba Indrajith, Subodh Kumar Bhati, Saravana Kumar P, Shivam Singh, Hemanth Kumar G, Vimal Khumar R, Mathivanan M, Advaith Sharma, Sarath Kumar

Siechem Madurai Panthers Probable XI: Gowtham V, Murugan Ashwin, Washington Sundar, Kousik J, Swapnil K Singh, Hari Nishaanth C, Shijit Chandran P, Sri Abisek S, Gurjapneet Singh, Deeban Lingesh K, Saravanan P

When and where to watch Dindigul Dragons vs Siechem Madurai Panthers on Live Streaming and TV?

TV: Star Sports 1 Tamil and Star Sports 3

Live Streaming: FanCode