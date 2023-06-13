TNPL 2023: Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies LIVE Streaming Details, When And Where To Watch In India?

TNPL 2022 joint-winners with Lyca Kovai Kings, Chepauk Super Gillies are set to begin their TNPL 2023 season with a win against the Salem Spartans on June 12. Spartans had a forgetful season last when they finished eighth in the rankings and they will surely look to turn things around this year.

Ahead of the Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies TNPL 2023 match, here are all the details:

Where can you LIVE Stream the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 will be live-streamed on FanCode app and website. (SS vs CSG: Dream11 Fantasy Team)

Where can you broadcast the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies in India?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies will be broadcast across Star Sports Network in India.

Where will the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies take place?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place at SNR College Cricket Ground, Coimbatore.

When will the Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies match take place?

The Tamil Nadu Premier League (TNPL) 2023 match Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies will take place on Tuesday (June 13).

Salem Spartans vs Chepauk Super Gillies Predicted XIs

Salem Spartans (SS): A Sathvik (WK), K Gandhi, S Abhishek, S Aravind, M Hariharan, M Bafna, S Sandhu, G Moorthi, A Tanwer, S Abhishek, J Srinivas.

Chepauk Super Gillies (CSG): N Jagadeesan (WK), Ranjan Paul, U Sasidev, Santhosh Shiv, Sanjay Yadav, R Bhaskar, H Kumar, Lokesh Raj, M Silambarasan, Rahil Shah, R Rohit.