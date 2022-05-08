Australian cricketer Travid and his fiancee Jessica Davies came face-to-face with near-death experience on their flight from Maldives to Australia.

Davies, his fiancee, is 22 weeks pregnant. The flight that they took had to do an emergency landing after it started facing sudden descent.

The plane failed to make the first emergency landing and in the second attempt, it slid off the tarmac and went into a field.

Recalling the incident, Davies said they they are fine now.

“On our way home from the Maldives, our plane started descending 30 minutes into our 1 hour flight and we end up landing on an island 45 mins away from our destination…after our second landing attempt we slid off the tarmac into a field," Davies shared the odeal on her Instagram story.

“Eventually, they moved us to a nicer room with seating, TV and Wi-Fi. We waited four hours for a rescue plane and (were) provided with accommodation in Malé (Maldives capital)." she added.

Davies saw a funny side to the whole incident as well when she said, "On a funnier note, we had dinner plans at the Shangri-La … but I wasn’t made about my Mamee noodles instead."

Head is a mainstay in Australian Test and limited-overs side. He has featured for Australia in 26 Tests, 45 ODIs and 17 T20Is this far.