Trent Boult And Moeen Ali: Who Is More Famous?

Here is a comparison of the social media scores of Trent Boult and Moeen Ali. Check out who scores higher!

Upon a comparison of the social media scores of two of the biggest cricketers in the world it is found that Moeen Ali ranks lower than Trent Boult. There were several categories upon which the two stars were compared. These categories include- Digital Listening Score, Facebook Score, Instagram Score, X Score and Youtube Score. Upon the basis of these a final overall score is calculated. Check out how the two stars compared against one another.

Digital Listening Score

In the category of digital listening score, Moeen Ali loses against Trent Boult. Moeen Ali in this category of digital listening score gets a score of 55. Trent Boult gets a score of just 59 in comparison to his opponent.

Facebook Score

The second category is Facebook score and this is judged on the basis of how active the two players are on the social media site. In this category there is a massive loss for Trent Boult as he scores 0 and Moeen Ali scores 50.

Instagram Score

The scores in this category are judged upon how active one is on the social media site. This is judged on how much they post, how many followers they have, how many likes they get and how interactive they are. In this category, Trent Boult has scored 71 points. As for Moeen Ali he gets a score of 0 in the Instagram category.

X Score

This category judges players on the basis of how much they use X (formerly twitter) and how much they tweet or retweet on the app. In this category, Trent Boult ties against Moeen Ali as Moeen Ali scores 0 points. Trent Boult also gets 0 in this category.

Youtube Score

In the Youtube category, Trent Boult wins against Moeen Ali as Trent Boult gets a score of 74 whereas Moeen Ali gets 0 points.

Overall Score

In the overall score, Moeen Ali loses against Trent Boult. Moeen Ali gets an overall score of 23 points whereas Trent Boult finishes with 46 points overall. Thus Moeen Ali takes the loss in this social media comparison.

Disclaimer: Cricketer Social Score (CSS) is based on Machine Learning. It is being fetched based on 55 plus parameters related to social media platforms like Facebook, Instagram, X and YouTube.