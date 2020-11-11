Trent Boult: Man of the Match in Mumbai Indians vs Delhi Capitals IPL 2020 Final tie

Mumbai Indians pacer Trent Boult on Tuesday adjudged 'Man of the Match' after he bagged a three-wicket haul to help her side swept aside Delhi Capitals by five wickets in the high-octane final clash of the 2020 edition of the Indian Premier League (IPL) at the Dubai International Stadium.

Asked to bowl first, Trent Boult was the pick of the bowlers for Mumbai Indians as he first removed openers Marcus Stoinis (0) and first drop Ajinkya Rahane (2) in the first and third over to reduce Delhi Capitals for 16/2 before dismissing Shimron Hetmyer cheaply for five runs in the 18th over. Besides him, Nathan Coulter-Nile took two wickets, while Jayant Yadav also chipped in with a wicket to help their franchise restrict the Shreyas Iyer-led side to a score of 156 for seven.

While picking up the Player of the Match award, Boult said that though he is suffering from a niggle, he wanted to go into the clash and give his absolute best.

"Like the powerplay some days, yeah! It's been a good couple of months. I've thoroughly enjoyed being with the franchise. We've had a good couple of months and to get across the line is all worth it. Little bit of a niggle coming in, but of course I wanted to be on the stage doing my thing. Sometimes there are nerves but I'd like to say I'm relatively experienced, it's just another match," Boult stated after being declared 'Player of the Match'.

Boult finished with the figures of three for 30 in the four overs he bowled against the Delhi Capitals in the summit showdown.

Chasing the target, Mumbai Indians got off to a solid start as they reached the score of 45 without the loss of any wicket in just four overs. Quinton de Kock hammered the Delhi Capitals bowlers all over the park before he was dismissed for 20 off a Marcus Stoinis delivery in the fifth over.

Rohit Sharma then continued to stand strong as he scored a match-defining fifty besides sharing crucial 45 and 47 runs partnerships with Suryakumar Yadav (19) and Ishan Kishan (33 not out), respectively to help Mumbai Indians cross the mark in 18.4 overs and dent Delhi Capitals' hopes of achieving their maiden IPL glory.

With the victory, the Mumbai franchise has lifted the title for a record fifth time in the lucrative T20 tournament.