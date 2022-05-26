In match number 3 of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity and Trailblazers will face off against each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (May 26). It will be the second game for both teams. It is a must-win match for the Trailblazers who lost their opening match against the Supernovas by 49 runs on Monday.

Fifties from Shafali Verma (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (51 not out) helped the Velocity clinch a seven-wicket win over Supernovas in their first Women’s T20 Challenge match No. 2 at MCA Stadium in Pune. It was a great day for Velocity on-field.

As they chased down a competitive target of 151 with help from half-centuries from Verma and Wolvaardt. With this win, Velocity are at the second position in the points table with two points. On the other hand, Supernovas are still at the first position with two points. Chasing 151, Velocity were off a shaky start as they lost Natthakan Chantham for just 1 at team`s score of 6 off a Pooja Vastrakar delivery. Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia resumed the chase.

Match Details

Trailblazers vs Velocity, Match No. 3

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 26th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

TRL vs VEL Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

TRL vs VEL Probable Playing XI

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane