In match number 3 of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity and Trailblazers will face off against each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (May 26). It will be the second game for both teams. It is a must-win match for the Trailblazers who lost their opening match against the Supernovas by 49 runs on Monday.
Fifties from Shafali Verma (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (51 not out) helped the Velocity clinch a seven-wicket win over Supernovas in their first Women’s T20 Challenge match No. 2 at MCA Stadium in Pune. It was a great day for Velocity on-field.
As they chased down a competitive target of 151 with help from half-centuries from Verma and Wolvaardt. With this win, Velocity are at the second position in the points table with two points. On the other hand, Supernovas are still at the first position with two points. Chasing 151, Velocity were off a shaky start as they lost Natthakan Chantham for just 1 at team`s score of 6 off a Pooja Vastrakar delivery. Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia resumed the chase.
Match Details
Trailblazers vs Velocity, Match No. 3
Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune
Date & Time: May 26th at 7:30 PM IST
Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar
TRL vs VEL Dream 11 Prediction
Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia
Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma
All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun
Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav
Captain: Hayley Matthews
Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma
TRL vs VEL Probable Playing XI
Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh
Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane