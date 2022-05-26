हिन्दी मराठी বাংলা தமிழ் മലയാളം ગુજરાતી తెలుగు ಕನ್ನಡ ਪੰਜਾਬੀ
Zee News

Live TV

Videos

Photos

Blogs

Top News

Latest News

Entertainment

Lifestyle

Sports

Technology

Budget 2022

India

States

World

Business

Science & Environment

Health

CONTACT. PRIVACY POLICY. LEGAL. COMPLAINT. OUR TEAM. INVESTOR INFO. ADVERTISE With Us. CAREERS. WHERE TO WATCH
Women's T20 Challenge T20

TRL vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TRL vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge Match No. 3 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST May 26

Trailblazers vs Velocity Dream11 Team Prediction Trailblazers vs Velocity WT20 Challenge Match No. 3 - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of TRL vs VEL, Velocity Dream11 Team Player List, Trailblazers Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

TRL vs VEL Dream11 Team Prediction, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s TRL vs VEL Women’s T20 Challenge Match No. 3 at MCA Stadium, Pune, 7:30 PM IST May 26
Deepti Sharma's Velocity will face Smriti Mandhana-led Trailblazers in Match No. 3 of the Women's T20 Challenge in Pune. (Photo: BCCI/IPL)

In match number 3 of Women’s T20 Challenge 2022, Velocity and Trailblazers will face off against each other at the MCA Stadium in Pune on Thursday (May 26). It will be the second game for both teams. It is a must-win match for the Trailblazers who lost their opening match against the Supernovas by 49 runs on Monday.

Fifties from Shafali Verma (51) and Laura Wolvaardt (51 not out) helped the Velocity clinch a seven-wicket win over Supernovas in their first Women’s T20 Challenge match No. 2 at MCA Stadium in Pune. It was a great day for Velocity on-field.

As they chased down a competitive target of 151 with help from half-centuries from Verma and Wolvaardt. With this win, Velocity are at the second position in the points table with two points. On the other hand, Supernovas are still at the first position with two points. Chasing 151, Velocity were off a shaky start as they lost Natthakan Chantham for just 1 at team`s score of 6 off a Pooja Vastrakar delivery. Shafali Verma and wicketkeeper-batter Yastika Bhatia resumed the chase.

Match Details

Trailblazers vs Velocity, Match No. 3

Venue: MCA Stadium, Pune

Date & Time: May 26th at 7:30 PM IST

Live Streaming: Star Sports Network, Star Gold and Disney+Hotstar

TRL vs VEL Dream 11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Richa Ghosh, Yastika Bhatia

Batters: Laura Wolvaardt, Smriti Mandhana, Shafali Verma

All-rounders: Hayley Matthews, Deepti Sharma, Salma Khatun

Bowlers: Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Kate Cross, Radha Yadav

Captain: Hayley Matthews

Vice-Captain: Deepti Sharma

TRL vs VEL Probable Playing XI

Trailblazers: Smriti Mandhana (c), Hayley Matthews, Sophia Dunkley, Jemimah Rodrigues, Sharmin Akhter, Salma Khatun, Richa Ghosh (wk), Arundhati Reddy, Poonam Yadav, Rajeshwari Gayakwad, Renuka Singh

Velocity: Shafali Verma, Laura Wolvaardt, Yastika Bhatia (wk), Natthakan Chantham, Deepti Sharma (c), Kiran Navgire, Sneh Rana, Radha Yadav, Kate Cross, Ayabonga Khaka, Maya Sonawane

Zee News App: Read latest news of India and world, bollywood news, business updates, cricket scores, etc. Download the Zee news app now to keep up with daily breaking news and live news event coverage.
Tags:
Women's T20 Challenge T20TrailblazersVelocityTRL vs VEL Dream11Dream11Fantasy Cricket TipsShafali VermaSmriti MandhanaLaura WolvaardtHayley Matthews
Next
Story

LSG vs RCB IPL 2022 Eliminator: KL Rahul drops Dinesh Karthik’s catch as mentor Gautam Gambhir loses cool, WATCH

Must Watch

PT4M29S

DNA: Exclusive -- How is it so easy to buy weapons in America?