Ravi Shastri

Trolls ask India's head coach Ravi Shastri to focus on fitness

India, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, will now face West Indies in the second and final Test beginning August 30 in Jamaica.  

Image Credits: Twitter/@RaviShastriOfc

Team India head coach Ravi Shastri has once again found himself at the receiving end of trolls on social media.

After the emphatic 318-run win over West Indies in the first Test in Antigua, Virat Kohli and Co took some time off to enjoy themselves in the Caribbean Islands. 

On Monday, Shastri posted a picture on Twitter from the "Coco Bay" in Antigua. "Hot hot hot. Time for some juice. Coco Bay Sheer Rocks Beautiful. Antigua," he captioned the image. 

However, his post didn't go down well with the social media users and various netizens started trolling the Indian head coach. 

"Concentrate on your fitness as well as stomach... You are a Indian coach not an gali coach (sic)," tweeted one of the users. 

"You need beer, not juice. Please show a side view of yours in next picture…wanted to see growth of your baby," said another user. 

"Sir, please improve your dressing sense. Looking very awkward," said another user on the microblogging website. 

India, who have a 1-0 lead in the two-match series, will now face West Indies in the second and final Test beginning August 30 in Jamaica.
 

Ravi Shastri, India, West Indies, Cricket
5W1H: Private aircraft crashes at Dhanipur airstrip in UP's Aligarh