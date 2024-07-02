India clinched the 2024 T20 World Cup last week in Barbados, narrowly defeating South Africa in a thrilling final. The victory, led by captain Rohit Sharma, marked India's first T20 World Cup title in 17 years, making it an emotional and unforgettable triumph. Among the many viral moments following India's win, one image has resonated deeply with cricket fans: Virat Kohli and Rohit Sharma posing together with the Indian flag and the World Cup trophy.

Kohli emphasized the significance of the moment, saying, "It was a very special thing for him [Rohit] as well. His family is here, Samaira [Rohit's daughter] was on his shoulder. But I just felt like in the victory lap mein wo piche hi tha, maine kahan tu bhi thodi trophy pakad le [he was behind the whole time. I told him, you also hold the trophy for a while, for two minutes.] We should take a picture together because this journey has been very long.

Both Kohli and Sharma announced their retirement from T20 internationals after guiding India to glory. This World Cup win is particularly significant for Rohit Sharma, as it is his second T20 World Cup title. The 37-year-old was also part of the Indian team that defeated Pakistan in the inaugural T20 World Cup final in 2007.

To mark the occasion, Kohli and Sharma posed with the T20 World Cup trophy, framed by the Indian flag. The picture quickly went viral, capturing the hearts of fans worldwide and garnering thousands of shares on social media.

"Me and him playing together for so many years and just trying our level best to make sure that this happens for India. Captain leader, leader captain, we have just worked for only one thing that's Indian cricket. That picture was a dedication to Indian cricket."

With their T20 careers concluded, both Kohli and Sharma will now focus on ODIs and Test cricket. India currently leads the World Test Championship rankings and will be looking to secure a win after losing two consecutive WTC finals.

