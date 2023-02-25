'Tujhe Mai Chhodunga Nahi,' Sourav Ganguly Lost His Cool After Shoaib Malik's Antics During India vs Pakistan Tests, Says Kamran Akmal

Former Pakistan cricketer Kamran Akmal revealed an interesting incident when former India captain skipper Sourav Ganguly got trapped in the mind games of his opposition during a Test series in 2005.

"In 2005 Mohali Test match, Danish (Kaneria) bowled and Shoaib Malik was at silly mid-on and Salman (Butt) was at silly mid-off. Danish missed the length. Sourav Ganguly was at strike and scored a boundary," told Akmal on Youtube channel "Nadir Ali podcast".

Revealing the mind games Akmal said, "Shoaib Malik said, ‘Dekha Kamran, kitna pressure hain Dada pe, chakke wala bowl chauka mara. (Did you see Kamran? Seems like Dada is under pressure. That ball should have been hit for a six instead of four)’ Ganguly stepped out of the crease to hit the next ball and he was stumped out."

He even revealed Ganguly's statement when he got frustrated saying, "Tu bohut tez hai, tujhe me chhodunga nahi, tu bahar aa (You are very clever to come outside I will not leave you)."

The series between India and Pakistan ended up in a 1-1 draw after the first game in Mohali finished as a draw. Team India registered a famous win in Kolkata but Pakistan bounced back in the third Test to level the series.

During that period, Ganguly was running through a dry patch of runs as he only scored 48 in the five innings he played with an average of 9.6. Virender Sehwag was the hero for India as he scored 544 runs with an average of 90.67 in the six innings he played against Pakistan.