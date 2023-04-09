Twitter Compares Rinku Singh With Superman As KKR Batsman's Last Over Heroics Secure 3-Wicket Win

Kolkata Knight Riders pulled off an improbable heist against Gujarat Titans in the IPL, thanks to Rinku Singh's heroics in the final over. With five balls remaining, Kolkata needed 28 runs for victory, and Gujarat seemed to have the match in the bag after Rashid Khan took a hat-trick. But Rinku smashed five successive sixes to give Kolkata an unforgettable three-wicket win at the Narendra Modi Stadium. Earlier, Gujarat posted an imposing total of 204/4 in their 20 overs, thanks to fifties from B Sai Sudharsan and Vijay Shankar. Sudharsan hit his second successive half-century of the tournament, scoring 53 off 38 balls, while Shankar was sensational, smashing an unbeaten 63 off just 24 balls, including five sixes and two fours in the 19th and 20th overs.

Here's How Twitter Reacted To Rinku Singh's Heroics -

JHOOME JO RINKUUUUU !!! My baby @rinkusingh235 And @NitishRana_27 & @venkateshiyer you beauties!!! And remember Believe that's all. Congratulations @KKRiders and @VenkyMysore take care of your heart sir! pic.twitter.com/XBVq85FD09 — Shah Rukh Khan (@iamsrk) April 9, 2023

RINKU SINGH, TAKE A BOW!



WINS THE MATCH WITH FIVE SIXES IN A ROW 6 6 6 6 6 ____.



YE INNING KABHI BHI BHULA NAHI JAYEGA. HISTORICAL MATCH BY RINKU __ pic.twitter.com/rjm0WV6Odu — Reyaj Qureshi (@Reyaj_Qureshi) April 9, 2023

" My father struggled a lot, I come from a farmer's family, Every ball that I hit out of the ground was dedicated to the people who sacrificed so much for me" : Rinku Singh got emotional ( Post match ) #GTvKKR pic.twitter.com/JYihwjz2AM — Hutaib Pathan (@pathan_hattu) April 9, 2023

An unforgettable day for cricket fans



First we got "The Ultimate Finisher Rinku Singh"

and then "The Lone Warrior Sikhar Dhawan".

____#IPL2023 #GTvKKR #SRHvsPBKS pic.twitter.com/OBf2ezTJZX — Shibraj Kumbhar (@shibraj07) April 9, 2023

Rashid khan Rinku Singh pic.twitter.com/SIHg8GtpBN — zefck (@zefixVtw0tter) April 9, 2023

Rinku Singh naam to suna hi hoga ___#KKR pic.twitter.com/ogxxPrAA51 — Rahul Mkjw (@RahulMKJ5) April 9, 2023

What an inspiring journey of Rinku Singh __ pic.twitter.com/tMzhYRRlJ2 — ____r'_^Si_ha_ (@VeersinhaVs) April 9, 2023

Shikhar Dhawan & Rinku Singh take bow pic.twitter.com/XUB2MUNzNe — SHAKEEL SHAIK (@supershaik) April 9, 2023

In reply, Kolkata got off to a flying start, with Venkatesh Iyer smashing 83 off 40 balls and sharing a 100-run partnership with captain Nitish Rana. But Rashid's hat-trick in the 17th over turned the game in Gujarat's favor, and it seemed like the match was all but over for Kolkata. However, Rinku had other ideas and played a jaw-dropping display of strokeplay to seal Kolkata's win.

Despite losing Rahmanullah Gurbaz and N Jagadeesan early, Iyer came in as an impact player and played an explosive knock. Every shot from his bat was finely middled, including an upper cut over the third man for six and a deft shot off Alzarri Joseph. After the field restrictions were lifted, Iyer pulled Yash Dayal for a four and six in the seventh over, and Rana pulled and cut off Joseph for two sixes in the next over.

In the 15th over, Iyer hit Josh Little for two fours before ending the over with a clean swing over long-off for six. However, his blistering knock came to an end in the next over when he holed out to long-on off Joseph. The crowd found its noise back when Rashid took a hat-trick in the 17th over, and it seemed like Kolkata had lost the match.

But Rinku had different plans and hit Little straight down the ground for six and pulled him through square leg for four in the 19th over. With 29 needed off the final over, Rinku smashed a hat-trick of sixes over wide long-off, backward square leg, and long-off. He then hit successive sixes over the long-on fence to give Kolkata an unimaginable victory. Rinku's unbeaten 48 in the final over will go down as one of the greatest finishes in the history of IPL, and Kolkata Knight Riders will cherish this memorable win for years to come.

Brief scores: Gujarat Titans 204/4 in 20 overs (B Sai Sudharsan 53, Vijay Shankar 63 not out; Sunil Narine 3-33, Suyash Sharma 1-35) lost to Kolkata Knight Riders 207/7 in 20 overs (Venkatesh Iyer 83, Rinku Singh 48 not out; Rashid Khan 3-37, Alzarri Joseph 2-27) by three wickets