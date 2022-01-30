U19 World Cup: Ireland-Zimbabwe match hit by EARTHQUAKE, commentators left shocked - WATCH

An earthquake off the coast of Port of Spain sent mild tremors through the Queen's Park Oval in Trinidad on Saturday (January 29) during the match between Zimbabwe and Ireland at the ongoing Under-19 World Cup.

The tremors had no impact on the game, but the commentators mentioned the tremors they experienced during the live broadcast.

Ireland spinner Matthew Humphreys was bowling the fifth bowl of the sixth over to Zimbabwe batter Brian Bennett when the front-on camera showing the action began to shake furiously. However, the play didn't stop as Bennett played a defensive shot to mid-off, and then dispatched the next ball to the boundary, a report in ESPNcricinfo said.

This morning’s earthquake at Queen's Park Oval, Trinidad struck during U-19 World Cup match between @cricketireland and @ZimCricketv! The ground shook for approximately 20 seconds and was captured on camera! Details of the event: https://t.co/oMGjmm4av3 pic.twitter.com/T1BaUMIfco — TTWeatherCenter (@TTWeatherCenter) January 29, 2022

Andrew Leonard, the ICC commentator calling the action, said as soon as the camera began to wobble: "We are... I believe we are having an earthquake right now. In the box. We are indeed having an earthquake (laughs). It felt like not just a train going by behind us, but the whole Queen's Park Oval media centre rocked."

The earthquake also did not impact the broadcast either in any other way.

Talking about the game, Ireland defeated Zimbabwe by eight wickets in a Plate semi-final match of the U-19 World Cup. After bowling Zimbabwe out for 166 runs, Ireland chased down the target with eight wickets and 18 overs to spare.