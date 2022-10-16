NewsCricket
UAE vs NED, T20 World Cup 2022: United Arab Emirates batters Ayan Khan tumbles on the boundary - Watch

Netherlands captain Scott Edwards showed calmness and got the crucial winning run to help the Netherlands edge past UAE by three wickets.

Oct 16, 2022

After a thrilling contest in the tournament opener between Sri Lanka and Namibia where the cricket fans got to see an upset, the second game of the ICC T20 World Cup 2022 was also a thriller where Netherlands managed to beat UAE by three wickets in a low-scoring thriller match of ICC Men's T20 World Cup at Kardinia Oval, Geelong, on Sunday. The funniest moment of the match came in the first innings when UAE batter Aryan Khan tumbled on the boundary rope after getting dismissed on five. Khan got back on his feet after the incident and walked back into the dressing room.

Here's the video -

Meanwhile, Netherlands captain Scott Edwards showed calmness and got the crucial winning run to help the Netherlands edge past UAE by three wickets. After brilliant spells from fast bowlers Bas de Leede, Fred Klaasen and left-arm spinner Tim Pringle restricted UAE to a lowly 111/8 in 20 overs, Netherlands were also kept under check as they lost wickets at regular intervals and didn't score a boundary after the eighth over. But Edwards hung around till the end and survived a run-out in the final over when six runs were needed off as many balls to get Netherlands home with a ball to spare and open their account in the Group A points table with two points.

Brief Scores: UAE 111/8 in 20 overs (Muhammad Waseem 41; Bas de Leede 3/19, Fred Klaasen 2/13) lost to the Netherlands 112/7 in 19.5 overs (Max O'Dowd 23, Colin Ackermann 17; Junaid Siddique 3/24, Basil Hameed 1/7) by three wickets

