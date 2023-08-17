UAE Vs New Zealand 1st T20 Livestreaming: When And Where To Watch UAE Vs NZ 1st T20 LIVE In India

New Zealand will begin their three-match T20I series against the UAE with the first game at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai on Friday. This will be the first time that the Blackcaps will face off against UAE in the T20I format.

The only time that the Kiwis took on UAE was in an ODI match in the 1996 World Cup tournament. The Blackcaps have named a depleted side which will be led by pace bowler Tim Southee. Chennai Super Kings and New Zealand all-rounder Kyle Jamieson will be making a comeback from injury in this series.

For the hosts, opener Muhammad Waseem will be leading the 16-member squad. Asif Khan, who struck a blistering 145-ball 151 against the United States in the ODI World Cup Qualifiers, has also been named in the squad.



Get set for the T20I Series against the UAE with skipper Tim Southee. Follow play from 2am NZT tonight with @skysportnz. LIVE scoring | https://t.co/ccJYTx70i1 #UAEvNZ pic.twitter.com/wbibDsiISM — BLACKCAPS (@BLACKCAPS) August 17, 2023

Here are all the details about UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I Match HERE…

When is UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I going to take place?

The UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be held on Thursday, August 17.

Where is UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I going to take place?

The UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be held at the Dubai International Cricket Stadium in Dubai.

What time will UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I start?

The UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I will start at 730pm IST. The toss for the match will be held at 7pm.

Where can I watch UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I on TV in India?

The UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available LIVE on Star Sports Network channels in India.

How can I watch livestreaming of UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I in India?

The UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I will be available for livestreaming on Fancode website and app.

UAE vs New Zealand 1st T20I Predicted 11

UAE: Muhammad Waseem (C), Asif Khan, Muhammad Jawad Ullah, A Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Sanchit Sharma, V Aravind (wk), Junaid Siddique, K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan

New Zealand: Chad Bowes, Will Young, Mark Chapman, James Neesham, Rachin Ravindra, Mitchell Santner, Dane Cleaver, Tim Seifert (wk), Bryan Lister, Tim Southee (C), Kyle Jamieson