UAE Vs USA: Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview And More

The ninth-place playoff between UAE and USA will be played today. In their last match, UAE lost by three wickets to Nepal.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Last Updated: Jul 06, 2023, 11:02 AM IST|Source: Bureau
  • In their last match, USA suffered a six-wicket loss against Ireland.
  • USA finished their group stage at the bottom of the points table.
  • UAE secured the fifth spot in Group B standings.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) will be involved in a ninth-place play-off against United States of America (USA) in the World Cup Qualifier today. Today’s ninth-place play-off between USA and UAE is scheduled to take place at the Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe. Both UAE and USA had a disappointing outing in the World Cup Qualifier so far. UAE finished their Group B journey at the bottom of the points table, without winning a single game. USA, on the other hand, had a similar sort of campaign in the World Cup Qualifier. The USA cricket team, having failed to register a single victory, capped off their Group A journey at the fifth spot of the standings.

USA and UAE last faced each other earlier this year in March. UAE lost that contest by a margin of five wickets. They will come into today’s game having lost their last match to Nepal by three wickets. Batting first, UAE could only manage to post a total of 181 in that game. UAE wicketkeeper Vriitya Aravind emerged as his side’s highest scorer with 40. Nepal, during the run chase, reached the target with 40 balls to spare.

UAE Vs USA World Cup Qualifier Ninth-Place Playoff: Details


Venue: Takashinga Sports Club in Harare, Zimbabwe

Date and Time: July 6, 12:30 pm

Live streaming and TV details: The match will be available on Star Sports Network, Disney+ Hotstar website and app and Fancode website and app.

UAE Vs USA Cricket World Cup Qualifier Ninth-Place Playoff: Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeeper: Vriitya Aravind

Batsmen: Gajanand Singh, W Muhammad

All-rounders: Ali Naseer, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Steven Taylor

Bowlers: Nosthush Kenjige, Saurabh Netravalkar, Junaid Siddique, Sanchit Sharma

Captain: Ali Naseer

Vice-captain: Rohan Mustafa

UAE Vs USA Cricket World Cup Qualifier Ninth-Place Playoff: Probable 11

UAE: Asif Khan, W Muhammad (C), Vriitya Aravind (wk), Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, Basil Hameed, Ali Naseer, Sanchit Sharma, Karthik Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Muhammad Jawadullah

USA: Sushant Modani, Steven Taylor, Monank Patel (C and wk), Saiteja Mukkamalla, Gajanand Singh, S Jahangir, Nosthush Kenjige, Abhishek Paradkar, Ali Khan, Usman Rafiq, Saurabh Netravalkar

