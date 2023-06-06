UAE Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UAE Vs WI 2nd ODI in Sharjah, 6PM IST, June 6

West Indies will be up against United Arab Emirate in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. A win on Tuesday night will seal the series for Shai Hope’s side as they lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 7 wickets with 88 balls to spare.

Batting first, home side UAE were restricted to 202 in 47.1 overs in spite of a maiden fifty on debut from Ali Naseer, who smashed 58 off 52 balls with two sixes and five fours. For WI, Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/34 while Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith and Yannick Cariah picked up a couple of wickets each.

Chasing 203 to win, WI achieved the target in just 35.2 overs with Brandon King scoring a run-a-ball century and Shamarh Brooks scoring 44. “I don’t think there were devils in the surface but credit needs to be given to the bowlers. King is an exceptional player and someone who I thought would’ve scored a lot more runs early in his career. But happy for him. He saw the opportunity to take the game forward and happy to see him get his first hundred today,” Hope said after the match.

UAE vs West Indies 2nd ODI Details

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: June 6, 6pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.

UAE vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: V Aravind, Shai Hope

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Yannick Cariah, Odean Smith

Captain: Keemo Paul

Vice-captain: K Meiyappan

UAE vs WI 2nd ODI Predicted 11

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (C), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, A Naseer, V Aravind, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, K Hodge, Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Yannick Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes