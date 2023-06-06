topStoriesenglish2618142
NewsCricket
UAE VS WEST INDIES 2023

UAE Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UAE Vs WI 2nd ODI in Sharjah, 6PM IST, June 6

United Arab Emirates vs West Indies Dream11 Team Prediction United Arab Emirates vs West Indies 2nd ODI Preview - Check My Dream11 Team, Best players list of UAE vs WI, United Arab Emirates Dream11 Team Player List, West Indies Dream11 Team Player List, Dream11 Guru Tips, Fantasy Cricket Tips, Fantasy Playing Tips.

Written By  Zee Media Bureau|Edited By: Devadyuti Das|Last Updated: Jun 06, 2023, 09:00 AM IST|Source: Bureau

Trending Photos

UAE Vs WI Dream11 Team Prediction, Match Preview, Fantasy Cricket Hints: Captain, Probable Playing 11s, Team News; Injury Updates For Today’s UAE Vs WI 2nd ODI in Sharjah, 6PM IST, June 6

West Indies will be up against United Arab Emirate in the second game of the three-match ODI series at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium on Tuesday. A win on Tuesday night will seal the series for Shai Hope’s side as they lead the series 1-0 after winning the first ODI by 7 wickets with 88 balls to spare.

Batting first, home side UAE were restricted to 202 in 47.1 overs in spite of a maiden fifty on debut from Ali Naseer, who smashed 58 off 52 balls with two sixes and five fours. For WI, Keemo Paul was the pick of the bowlers, claiming 3/34 while Dominic Drakes, Odean Smith and Yannick Cariah picked up a couple of wickets each.

Chasing 203 to win, WI achieved the target in just 35.2 overs with Brandon King scoring a run-a-ball century and Shamarh Brooks scoring 44. “I don’t think there were devils in the surface but credit needs to be given to the bowlers. King is an exceptional player and someone who I thought would’ve scored a lot more runs early in his career. But happy for him. He saw the opportunity to take the game forward and happy to see him get his first hundred today,” Hope said after the match.

UAE vs West Indies 2nd ODI Details

Venue: Sharjah Cricket Stadium, Sharjah

Date & Time: June 6, 6pm IST onwards

Live Streaming and TV details: Fancode website and app.

UAE vs West Indies 2nd ODI Dream11 Prediction

Wicketkeepers: V Aravind, Shai Hope

Batters: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King

All-rounders: Rohan Mustafa, Ali Naseer, Keemo Paul

Bowlers: K Meiyappan, Zahoor Khan, Yannick Cariah, Odean Smith

Captain: Keemo Paul

Vice-captain: K Meiyappan

UAE vs WI 2nd ODI Predicted 11

United Arab Emirates: Waseem Muhammad (C), Asif Khan, Rameez Shahzad, Rohan Mustafa, A Naseer, V Aravind, Aryansh Sharma (wk), Aayan Afzal Khan, K Meiyappan, Junaid Siddique, Zahoor Khan

West Indies: Shamarh Brooks, Brandon King, Keacy Carty, Roston Chase, Keemo Paul, K Hodge, Shai Hope (C), Johnson Charles, Yannick Cariah, Odean Smith, Dominic Drakes

Live Tv

Trending news

DNA Video
DNA: Increased crowd... Increased garbage... Danger on Everest
DNA Video
DNA: 'Conspiracy angle' in Balasore train accident Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: Who is the 'villain' of the Balasore train accident?
DNA Video
DNA: ZEE NEWS investigation from ground zero, see this report
DNA Video
DNA: Rahul Gandhi has a problem with everything?
Powered by Tomorrow.io
DNA Video
DNA: Today is World No Tobacco Day
DNA Video
DNA: 'The Ranchi Story' of Love Jihad
DNA Video
DNA: 'BJP expert' Rahul Gandhi's 'speech' Decoded
DNA Video
DNA: The world chained by 'modern slavery'
DNA Video
DNA: 21 lakh liters of water pumped out for officer's mobile