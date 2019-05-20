Uber named official sponsor for 2019 ICC Men's World Cup

The International Cricket Council (ICC) on Monday announced that Uber, the world’s largest personal mobility company, would be an official sponsor of the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019.

The partnership will make Uber the first mobility and food delivery app to strike a sponsorship deal with the ICC for the Men’s Cricket World Cup, one of the most watched sporting events, which will be played in England and Wales from May 30 to July 14 with an estimated global viewing audience of 1.5 billion.

Uber’s campaign ‘This World Cup, Every Fan Wins’ aims to create a culture of togetherness and puts cricket lovers at the heart of the celebration, which includes the World Cup’s first and very own anthem - Way-O, Way-O.

The anthem is sung by acclaimed artists across five participating countries and will give ardent fans a signature song to cheer on and celebrate the sport.

Uber will fly down hundreds of driver and courier partners, as well as riders and eaters, to the Men’s Cricket World Cup and will also host a series of activities to foster a spirit of solidarity at the tournament.

ICC Chief Executive Manu Sawhney, “We are delighted to continue our partnership with Uber for the ICC Men’s Cricket World Cup 2019. Their commitment to cricket was clear during last year’s ICC Women’s T20 World Cup where the brand brought to life some of the wonderful stories behind the players with the #RoadSheMade campaign. Uber has some equally exciting plans for this summer’s event and shares our ambition to make this the greatest celebration of cricket ever.

India captain and Uber brand ambassador Virat Kohli also reflected on the development, saying,“I’m delighted that Uber and the ICC are once again partnering to support cricket and what it stands for - inclusion, togetherness and celebration. I’m confident this World Cup will exceed everyone’s expectations and further enhance the incredible global love and support for the game.’’

Meanwhile, Bangladesh all-rounder and Uber brand ambassador Shakib-Al-Hassan said, “I share the excitement of tens of millions of passionate Bangladeshi cricket fans and want to assure them that this will be one of the most memorable Cricket World Cups ever. I commend Uber for its initiative to put cricket lovers at the center of celebrations and am confident Way-O, Way-O will bring cricket fans closer together and deepen their love for the game.’’

Last year, in line with the company’s initiative to empower girls and women around the world, Uber supported the first ever standalone ICC Women’s T20 World Cup in the West Indies.

As a part of this partnership, Uber rolled out the #JerseyKnowsNoGender campaign in collaboration with sports personalities from different fields to encourage women’s participation in sports and to also generate support for the T20 Championship.