Umar Akmal banned for three years over corruption charges - know more about this Pakistani cricketer

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan batsman Umar Akmal has been banned by the Pakistan Cricket Board (PCB) for three years from all forms of cricket on corruption charges. The PCB charged the 29-year-old with two breaches of its anti-corruption code for not reporting two unrelated approaches.

Akmal had claimed during an interview earlier that he was offered USD 200,000 by fixers to leave two deliveries in one of the matches. He also claimed that he was offered money to skip matches against India.

The batsman also said that he was approached during ICC World Cup, including the 2015 edition played in Australia and New Zealand. However, Akmal had failed to mention if he had reported this to the anti-corruption unit or not.

According to ICC anti-corruption code 2.4.4 and 2.4.5, players are bound to report all the corrupt approaches made to them during any event and failure of doing so carry a minimum punishment of five years.

Born on 26 May 1990, Umar Akmal is the youngest of the three brothers who have represented Pakistan in International cricket. His elder siblings Kamran and Adnan have represented Pakistan as wicket-keepers and Umar himself is a part-time keeper.

Akmal scored a Test century on debut aged 19 in 2009 and has played in 16 Tests, 121 one-day internationals and 84 T20 internationals.