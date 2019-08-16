Umpire John Williams dies one month after being hit by ball

English umpire John Williams, who was in coma after being hit by a ball during an amateur match, has died one month after the incident.

The 80-year-old was officiating a Pembrokeshire County Division 2 game between Pembroke and Narbeth on July 13 when he was struck with the ball. Subsequently, Williams was flown to the University Hospital of Wales in Cardiff where he was put in coma.

He was then shifted to Withybush Hospital in Haverfordwest on August 1 where he breathed his last two weeks later, the BBC reported.

Confirming the news, Pembrokeshire Cricket said that Williams passed away on Friday morning surrounded by his family.

"Sad news this morning regarding umpire John Williams. John passed away this morning with his family at his bedside. Thoughts of all of Pembrokeshire Cricket are with Hilary and the boys at this difficult and sad time,"Pembrokeshire Cricket wrote on Twitter.

Paying tributes to Williams, Robert Simons--the other umpire present during the clash--described the former as a grand gentleman from a crickering point of view.

"He was a grand gentleman, truly a gent from a cricketing point of view, and he gave up a tremendous amount of his time for the sport.I mean, he was willing to officiate even in his 80th year.I was officiating as the other umpire... It was traumatic," Simons said.